Who is Jack Quaid in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

The Boys star Jack Quaid has confirmed he has a role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but who does he play?

In our review, we wrote: “We are lucky to be living in an age where the power of animated superhero films is finally being realized, and with great power, comes great responsibility. So be responsible, and watch Across the Spider-Verse as soon as you can.”

The movie continues the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), catapulting him through the multiverse and into the orbit of Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), the leader of the “Spider Society” protecting the fabric of every timeline.

Article continues after ad

There are more than 200 Spider-People (including a cat, dinosaur, and Peter Parkedcar) this time around, and Jack Quaid is in the mix – so, who is he in Across the Spider-Verse? Spoilers to follow…

Who does Jack Quaid play in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Jack Quaid plays Gwen Stacy’s best friend Peter Parker on Earth-65.

Quaid’s appearance in the movie came as a surprise ahead of its release. “Saw Spider-Verse. Loved Spider-Verse. I’m *technically* IN Spider-Verse (for like a second). I can’t say enough good things about this movie. Go see it, it’s unbelievable. Congrats to the amazingly talented team behind it,” he tweeted.

Article continues after ad

While his version of Peter Parker isn’t around for very long, he casts a huge shadow over Gwen’s story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sony Pictures

The sequel’s prologue follows Spider-Gwen in her own world. We see her protecting Peter from high school bullies (including one named Ned, interestingly), but it all quickly goes wrong for him: he develops a serum to make him “special” and help him stand up for himself.

Unfortunately, this transforms him into that universe’s Lizard. Gwen fights the creature, but she only realizes he’s Peter when he returns to his human form, and he dies in her arms.

Article continues after ad

Gwen’s dad, Captain Stacy, finds her with Peter’s dead body and vows to hunt Spider-Woman down. She tells him it “won’t bring him back”, but he won’t stop… until she confesses what’s behind the mask.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage below: