Will Netflix make Who is Erin Carter Season 2? Renewal hopes explained

Netflix has a knack for producing compelling television, but it also leaves us wanting more a lot of the time, too. That’s definitely the case with this one, so will we ever get Who is Erin Carter Season 2?

Of all the best streaming services, Netflix pumps out more content than any. Some win, some lose, but there’s no denying the platform is full of some of the most binge-worthy TV shows around.

Who is Erin Carter? provided the perfect balance of crime thrills and shocking twists and turns. It has been a year since the show aired now, and seven episodes is all we’ve had.

So, will Netflix ever give us more, and can we expect to see the Who is Erin Carter cast return in the future?

Who is Erin Carter was a limited series

Sadly, Who is Erin Carter was always planned for just one season. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, though.

Netflix themselves even described the chances of a second season as “TBD,” so it’s clear the platform hasn’t closed the door entirely.

As it’s been a year since the series ended, we imagine we would’ve heard something of a renewal by now, though. Netflix is usually pretty quick to greenlight follow-ups to its most popular content, and Who is Erin Carter Season 2 is still not on the slate.

What happened in Season 1?

By the end of the first season, Erin was enjoying a much-needed vacation with Harper and Jordi. But, Erin’s newfound peace was interrupted by the arrival of her old boss, Detective Inspector Jim Armstrong, who teases she may be needed again.

Let’s rewind. Erin was a key witness in a robbery at a grocery store and was later recognized by the assailants who then set out to silence her in the most brutal way.

That doesn’t quite work out, though. Erin fights and kills her way out of trouble, with lots of shootouts, jumping off balconies, and burying of bodies.

Along the way, Erin sees her cop neighbor, Emilio, stabbed by Daniel Lang. She’s also reluctantly reunited with Lena, a notorious criminal who is actually Harper’s mother. Turns out, Erin (also known as Kate Jones) was an undercover cop who ratted on Lena and her gang to foil a heist in England.

She saved Harper from that life and sent Lena to prison. But, Lena is back and wants to get her comeuppance. She shoots Erin and leaves her for dead. However, when she’s captured by Lang, Lena spills Erin’s secret and brings more trouble to the Carter family.

With Jordi and Harper kidnapped by Lang’s men, Lena and Erin (now recovered from her gunshot wound) team up. At the boatyard, Lena sacrifices herself to save her daughter, while Erin kills Daniel Lang and escapes with her family.

So, with one mess behind them but Erin's past continuing to follow her, the story may yet continue.