Severance fans debunk major ‘Devon F’ theory about Mark’s sister

Who is Devon F? It’s a question that arose after the Overtime Contingency Protocol in Severance Season 1, leading to theories about Mark’s sister – but it’s now been debunked.

The Apple TV+ series is one of the best on the circuit, a key reason being its hidden details and clues along the way, and Season 2 is no exception.

We’re five episodes into Severance’s sophomore season, and there’s been so much to unpack, from Irving’s final words and Helly’s clone to the Glasgow Block and Cold Harbor.

And you can expect plenty more where that came from, given there are still lingering mysteries from Season 1, including one of the employees spotted in the security room: Devon F.

Severance’s Devon F mystery debunked

Although some fans were convinced this means Mark’s sister Devon is secretly severed, there’s a far simpler explanation: Devon F stands for Devon Fiegel, the production coordinator on Severance Season 1.

The name first crops up in Season 1 Episode 8, when Dylan’s in the security room kickstarting the Overtime Contingency Protocol to allow Mark, Helly, and Irving’s Innies to be activated in the outside world.

As the camera pans over the switchboard, we see a whole list of severed employees’ names, including Devon F. This leads to the theory that Mark’s sister is actually severed, perhaps unknowingly.

Let it be known that her real name is Devon Scout-Hale, but Helly R is actually Helena Eagan, so stranger things have happened.

What’s more, the board includes a Harmony S, sparking speculation that Cobel is severed too (her first name is Harmony and she goes by Mrs Selvig to Mark’s Outie before Season 2).

Taking to Reddit at the time, one suggested, “Maybe Devon doesn’t know she’s severed.”

“What if they are severed/unsevered in their sleep? Now that we’ve seen them activate the chip remotely, it’s possible,” another said.

“And severing once asleep (if I’m thinking about this correctly) could create two completely distinct realities, both unaware of the other. You would just have to ensure it was always done during sleep and in the same locale.

“I know this doesn’t happen for those on the severed floor, but it could happen with others.”

However, the reveal was shared on TikTok this week, and one Severance fan shared the fact that the names actually belong to the production crew.

“That’s Devon Fiegel, the production coordinator from Season 1. All the names you see here are the crew who worked on the show,” they wrote.

So there you have it – case closed. It’s one of the very few times we can say that about a Severance theory.

