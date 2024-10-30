Who dies at the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 4? Season 5 victim explained

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is over, meaning we know who killed Sazz Pataki. But we also now have a new victim, setting up the show’s Season 5 mystery.

Only Murders in the Building follows a distinct pattern, with podcasters Charles, Oliver and Mabel investigating deaths in the Arconia across nine episodes, then figuring out who the killer is in the tenth.

There’s normally a sting in the tale however, with a new murder carried out at the end of each season, paving the way for their next case.

Season 4 set two mysteries in motion during its final few minutes while also featuring a major cameo, so here’s what we know, meaning SPOILERS ahead…

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 mystery revealed

At the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Oliver and Mable are asked to find a missing man, moments before they find the Arconia’s doorman dead in their courtyard’s fountain.

Disney

Before that the podcasters are celebrating the fact that they brought Sazz Pataki’s murderer to justice, followed by Oliver and Loretta’s wedding.

But then Charles and Mabel are stopped by a mysterious woman in the hallway, played by Téa Leoni, and says “I want you to find my husband. It’s urgent. My husband is Nicky Caccimelio. Or was if you believe the news. I pay very well.”

Charles explains that they only investigate murders in the building, to which the femme fatale-seeming figure responds, “What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building.” She then introduces herself as Sofia, and tells them to call if they change their mind.

Only Murders showrunner teases mobster storyline in S5

Sofia Caccimelio connects to something briefly mentioned in Season 4’s penultimate episode, via a story on TV.

Speaking to Deadline, Only Murders creator John Hoffman says: “She’s an extension of the little news report in Episode 9 that Mabel makes note of at the hospital. [Sofia] is the wife of the Dry Cleaning King of Brooklyn, and maybe a couple of dry cleaning outlets in Manhattan, as well, we may come to know.

“But beyond that, it’s a world opened up potentially that we haven’t talked about too much yet in New York, so she holds a lot of intrigue.”

Hoffman also teases that there might be a connection to Oliver’s troubles finding financing for his shows, saying, “There may be some crossover that way. Potentially, some danger could be involved in helping.”

Who dies at the end of Season 4?

That should be enough to set the ball rolling for Season 5, but then there’s one twist left, with the trio finding Lester their Doorman dead in the building’s fountain.

Disney

While celebrating the fact that no one has expired on Oliver’s wedding day, they spy Lester sitting in the water, which is being turned red by his blood.

This makes sense, as Sofia said she was able to enter the building unannounced due to no one on the door. This means Season 5 will have twin mysteries for the Only Murders gang to investigate – the whereabouts of Nicky Caccimelio and the death of Lester the Doorman.

Only Murders in the Building will be back in 2025.