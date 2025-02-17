White Lotus Season 3’s lorazepam plot is darker than you think

We’re trading sunny Sicily for luscious Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3, with a whole host of new privileged patrons to take note of. They’ve all got their own issues, including one who has a bit of a problem with lorazepam.

Season 3 Episode 1 of HBO’s comedy-drama show aired last night (February 16), and it’s safe to say things get real weird, real fast. Notably, the Ratliff family needs an extra suitcase for all that dysfunction they brought with them.

Firstly, there’s the weird, incestuous vibes from Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who walks around naked in front of his younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and describes his sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) as “pretty hot.”

Father Timothy (Jason Isaacs) is getting hounded by the press for reasons currently unknown, and mother Victoria (Parker Posey) is popping lorazepam like they’re M&Ms.

What is lorazepam?

Lorazepam, sold under the brand name Ativan, is a type of benzodiazepine drug used to treat anxiety, panic attacks, seizures, insomnia, and alcohol withdrawal. Benzodiazepines, aka benzos, are strong depressants with sedative qualities.

First developed in the 1960s by the pharmaceutical company Wyeth (now part of Pfizer), lorazepam became widely prescribed due to its fast-acting, calming effects. However, over time, concerns grew about its addictive potential.

While still commonly used in medical settings, prescriptions have become more controlled, as long-term use can lead to dependence and withdrawal symptoms.

Benzodiazepines like lorazepam are particularly risky when combined with alcohol or other depressants, as they can dangerously slow breathing and cognitive function. Despite these risks, lorazepam remains a go-to medication for short-term relief of severe anxiety.

White Lotus Season 3 subplot is darker than you think

If The White Lotus has taught us anything, it’s that there are always issues beneath the surface, and Victoria’s lorazepam use certainly indicates this.

Firstly, she seems spaced out from the moment she shows up at the hotel. Could it just be her personality or is the truth that she’s benzo’ed up to her eyeballs? Later on at dinner, she’s seen drinking wine, despite the fact that lorazepam and alcohol are a dangerous mix.

When it’s time to go to bed, Timothy’s concerned she won’t sleep after napping all day. However, she tells him, “Don’t worry, I took a lorazepam.”

What’s more, in the teaser trailer, Victoria’s seen saying, “Someone stole my Lorazepam. I’m going to have to drink myself to sleep.”

Her reliance on the drug might seem like a minor quirk at first, but this is The White Lotus we’re talking about, and drugs always lead to disaster in some form.

In Season 2, Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) take MDMA, leading to a messy night with Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò). And it’s the same drug that nearly kills off sleazy lounge pianist Giuseppe (Francesco Zecca).

However, perhaps even more worrying is that no one questions the fact that Ethan’s wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) can’t sleep without taking Ambien, another sedative medication.

In Season 1, drugs were a significant part of Armond’s (Murray Bartlett) story, having spiraled into a full-blown relapse and kickstarted his spectacularly messy downfall after finding the bag filled with weed, Adderall, and ketamine.

Given creator Mike White’s track record, it wouldn’t be surprising Victoria’s “harmless” habit comes back to bite in a big way.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 1 is streaming on Max now, with Episode 2 set to drop on February 23, 2025.