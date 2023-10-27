Which Hell’s Kitchen losers didn’t deserve to be eliminated?

Some Hell’s Kitchen contestants definitely deserve to go home, but others deserve to be given second chances. Here’s how social media users feel about the eliminations so far.

Every time someone gets eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen, it causes social media to react in negative or positive ways.

Oftentimes, viewers completely agree with Gordon Ramsay when it comes to who should be sent home. It’s a huge relief when chefs who have nasty attitudes get the boot.

Other times, viewers totally disagree with Gordon’s decision when he narrows down who to eliminate. These are some of the most unfortunate Hell’s Kitchen eliminations that fans simply don’t agree with.

Social media weighs in on the least-deserved eliminations

A Reddit thread has been created to decipher which eliminations were the absolute worst from every season of Hell’s Kitchen so far.

In Season 1, Elsie has been listed as the contestant who didn’t deserve to get kicked off. Season 2 says Keith, Season 3 says Brad, and Season 4 says Louross.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Wil from Season 5, Robert from Season 6, and Maria from Season 7 have all been listed as well. Vinny from Season 8, Jennifer from Season 9, and Patrick from Season 10 are also part of this conversation.

Anthony from Season 11, Richard from Season 12, and Fernando from Season 13 are considered Hell’s Kitchen contestants who shouldn’t have been eliminated when they were.

Alison from season 14, Eddie from Season 15, and Aaron from Season 16 probably should have stayed in the competition a little longer than they did… at least based on this Reddit thread.

From the All Stars season, Van and Nick have both been mentioned. The Rookies versus Veterans season mentions Kanae. Season 19 has high respect for Adam, the Young Guns season has love for Ava, and Battle of the Ages possibly should’ve been a smoother road for Cheyenne.

We’re currently in the midst of Hell’s Kitchen: The American Dream. Once the season is finished, it will become clear which contestants viewers have the most admiration for throughout the elimination process.

