Where to watch Homestead – there’s one easy way

If you’d prefer to ditch Christmas joy and opt for some doomsday drama instead, then Angel Studios’ Homestead might be next on your watchlist.

Angel Studios has earned its reputation through sleeper hits like Sound of Freedom and popular TV shows like The Chosen. Now, the studio is turning its attention to a fictional nuclear fallout in Homestead.

The upcoming war movie is also a set-up for a streaming series, so if doomsday prepping is your bag, then you may want to check it out. (Before you do, you may want to check out our 1-star review.)

So, how can you watch the new movie? Thankfully, it’s all pretty straightforward.

Where can I watch Homestead?

The easiest way to watch Homestead is in theaters when it’s released on Friday, December 20.

The drama movie is getting a theatrical release, and you can access showtimes for screenings near you via the Homestead website.

Angel Studios has had huge theatrical success in the past with their 2023 drama, Sound of Freedom, earning $250 million against a $14.5 million budget. This made it one of the most successful independent movies in history.

Is it streaming?

Homestead will stream after its theatrical release, but it’s not been confirmed where or when it will become available online.

Angel Studios

Angel Studios houses many of their projects on their website to watch for free. However, bigger movies like Sound of Freedom aren’t available on there unless you’re a “Guild Member”. Instead, they’re available on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

What we do know is that the accompanying streaming series will also premiere online on the same day Homestead arrives in theaters.

Where to watch the Homestead series

Yes, there’s also a Homestead streaming series, and it comes out on the same day as the movie.

Angel Studios

The streaming plan hasn’t been confirmed for the series yet, but it’s most likely going to be available on the Angel Studios website.

The series will continue directly on from the events of the Homestead movie.

What is Homestead about?

Homestead is about a group of families who take shelter from a nuclear bomb detonation at the home fortress of a wealthy doomsday prepper.

The official synopsis is as follows: “A nuclear bomb is detonated in Los Angeles, and the nation devolves into unprecedented chaos. Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson and his family escape to The Homestead, an eccentric prepper’s fortress nestled in the mountains.

“As violent threats and apocalyptic conditions creep toward their borders, the residents of The Homestead are left to wonder: how long can a group of people resist both the dangers of human nature and the bloodshed at their doorstep?”

