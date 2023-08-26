Where to watch every Harry Potter movie

As the fall season rolls around, many Harry Potter fans are gearing up for their annual re-watch. But, where can you watch the series?

As the weather gets colder and the leaves begin to change, Harry Potter fans gear up for their annual re-watches.

Watching the series, which follows a young wizard and his friends as they try to save the world from the forces of evil, during the fall season has become a tradition amongst fans as almost every movie begins with the characters heading back to school for the fall semester.

But, many have wondered where they can all watch all eight of the Harry Potter movies. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where can you watch the Harry Potter series?

All eight of the Harry Potter movies can be streamed through HBO Max and NBC’s Peacock service.

You can also check out the franchise on FuboTV or purchase the movies through Amazon Prime. If you’re in the U.K. or Ireland, you can watch the series on Netflix.

Along with the original Harry Potter series, you can use these services to watch the spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The official synopsis for the original Harry Potter series reads: “The series chronicles the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The main story arc concerns Harry’s conflict with Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who intends to become immortal, overthrow the wizard governing body known as the Ministry of Magic and subjugate all wizards and Muggles (non-magical people).”

