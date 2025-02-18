1923 Season 2 is almost here, and if you want to watch the new episodes, there’s just one place you’ll need to go (and no, it’s not Paramount Network.)

There’s only two seasons of 1923 planned, meaning the new episodes have a lot of ground to cover. Will Jacob and Clara save the ranch? Who is John Dutton’s grandfather? And will there be any more bloodshed?

The only way to find out is to watch the new installment of Taylor Sheridan’s ’20s-set Yellowstone drama. Thankfully, it’s not so complicated, since there’s only one place you’ll be able to find it.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about watching 1923 Season 2 on streaming and more.

Where to watch 1923 Season 2

1923 Season 2 will stream exclusively every week on Paramount+ from Sunday, February 23, 2025.

The Yellowstone prequel is a Paramount+ exclusive, so this is the only way you’ll be able to watch the new episodes in the US and the UK.

Article continues after ad

Since Season 2 is the final installment of this Dutton era, you won’t want to miss this one.

Will it air on the Paramount Network?

At the time of writing, there are no plans for 1923 Season 2 to air on the Paramount Network. However, it’s likely the episodes will re-run on the network once the season has ended.

Article continues after ad

Season 1 ran on the Paramount Network from December 2024-January 2025, so it’s likely it’ll premiere on the channel at some point in the near future.

However, if you want to be up to date, you’ll have to watch new episodes on the Paramount+ streaming service, starting February 23.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year (with ads). You’ll be pleased to know you can also watch most other Taylor Sheridan shows there too, like Landman and 1883.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guide to other upcoming shows, like 6666 and The Madison. You can also keep tabs on the entire Dutton family tree, and learn more about the 1923 cast.