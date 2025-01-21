The most disturbing movie of 2024 is finally streaming

Having disturbed audiences in cinemas worldwide, you can now watch 2024’s most disturbing movie at home.

2024 was filled with films that shocked and stunned moviegoers, the year kicking off with slasher classic In a Violent Nature, before Longlegs scared up a storm in the summer, and Terrifier 3 took big-screen kills to the next level at the end of the year.

But one psychological thriller outdid them all, with Canadian movie Red Rooms considered one of the best movies of the year, and also the most disturbing.

Red Rooms did the festival circuit in 2023, got a limited release in the US in September 2024, and is now available to stream.

Where to watch Red Rooms

Red Rooms is now streaming on Shudder, which is fitting as that’s pretty much the home of horror online.

Here’s how Sudder describes the movie: “Obsessed with the trial of serial killer Ludovic Chevalier, Kelly-Anne’s reality blurs with dark fantasies as she hunts for a missing video tied to a 13-year-old victim.”

You can also find the film on several other streamers, including AMC, and Fandango at Home, while Red Rooms can be rented or purchased from Prime Video, Apple TV, and Amazon.

Red Rooms currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95%, from 85 reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that director Pascal Plante “demonstrates powerful stylistic control over his provocative material, from the elegantly chilly visuals and ominous sound effects to Dominique Plante’s eerie score.”

Deadline praises lead actress Juliette Gariépy’s work, stating that her: “gripping, icy performance makes two hours in her odd but strangely focused presence both unnerving and unforgettable.”

Red Rooms is now streaming. You can head here to find out which scary movies we’re looking forward to in 2025, or here to read our list of the best horror movies ever.