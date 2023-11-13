David Fincher’s latest film The Killer is finally on Netflix, and it’s a spy thriller that takes viewers across the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie’s filming locations.

Following an anonymous hitman as he tries to deal with the repercussions of a hit having gone wrong, The Killer is a movie that is often sparing in its detail.

However, the movie is also a chapter-by-chapter take of a trip around the world, with the killer’s various identities matching up to different international locations. Read our full 4-star review of the film here.

While our hitman might know exactly where he’s going, we often might not be so sure – here are all the filming locations of The Killer explained.

Where is The Killer filmed? All filming locations

Below is a list of filming locations that can be seen in director David Fincher’s latest film, The Killer. These are mostly for exterior shots and recognizable locations rather than less-clear interiors.

You can watch the full trailer for The Killer below:

The Killer marks Fincher’s first film specifically created to head to Netflix, but a report by Collider has confirmed that it won’t be the last, meaning fans can expect more impeccable filming locations to come.

Paris, France

Netflix

Our killer begins his journey in Paris, where he is staking out the arrival of a high-level target across from a fancy hotel.

There’s nothing that sets up a hit quite like stopping for a McDonald’s breakfast – which is exactly what Michael Fassbender’s character does in the Place de l’Estrapade. This is a public square in the 5th arrondissement of Paris.

Once the hit goes wrong – and the killer ends up shooting a dominatrix rather than the actual target – he takes to the streets of Paris on the run back to safety on the other side of the world. Viewers get some great street shots of Paris at night, along with some close-ups of the River Seine.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dominican Republic

Netflix

As soon as the killer arrives at his safe house – which is in the Dominican Republic – there are glimpses of Parque Colon (or Columbus Park).

The actual filming locations of the stunning safe house itself is unknown, but it’s not as if our hitman stays there for too long. Getting a handle on who he believes is behind the attack on his girlfriend, the killer heads for the U.S.A.

United States of America

Netflix

When the killer arrives to confront front-end hit manager and lawyer Hodges (Charles Parnell), he finds him at his office in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After getting a feel for suburban life in the South, The Killer filming locations turn to the Sunshine State. St. Petersburg, Florida, is the home of ‘the brute’ that our killer is looking to eliminate, with his hideout on the remote outskirts of town.

Chicago

Netflix

Following the plot of The Killer, Fassbender’s hitman should have ended up in New York, but filming locations were actually in Illinois.

Chicago and St. Charles were both used as the Big Apple instead of the city itself, where the killer tracked down ‘the expert’ and the guy who ordered the hit, Claybourne (Arliss Howard). These scenes were mostly filmed at the Chicago Midtown Athletic Club.

The killer makes one last journey back to the safe house in the Dominican Republic, where he reunites with his girlfriend.

The Killer is available on Netflix now. You can read our breakdown of the movie’s ending here, and catch up with more of our Netflix content below:

