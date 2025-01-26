There’s so much to wrap up in the upcoming 1923 Season 2, not the least of which being the parentage of John Dutton II – speaking of which, where is he?

Yellowstone is over, meaning there’s only one thing left to do: overanalyse every other detail to be found in Taylor Sheridan’s Western universe.

But there’s one mystery that’s always stuck in the minds of viewers, and that’s a major gap in the Dutton family tree. For years, the question of John Dutton III’s grandparents has been left unanswered, though 1923 Season 2 should set the record straight. All it needs to do is introduce John Dutton II.

Article continues after ad

But first, we need to establish why he hasn’t shown up already.

Where is John Dutton II?

John Dutton II hasn’t been introduced in 1923 yet because he hasn’t been born, but it’s very likely this will become a major plotpoint in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

John II is the father of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III in Yellowstone, and he has yet to make an appearance in the prequel series.

We first meet him in the 2018-2024 flagship series, in Season 2 Episode 10, “Sins of the Father.” The flashback shows Costner’s John taking John II (who’s an old man) up to the mountains, where he can die in peace, side by side with his son.

Article continues after ad

Paramount John II has an emotional goodbye with his son in a Yellowstone flashback

But since then, there’s been no further scenes with John II. However, it’s very likely fans will get to see him being born in 1923 Season 2, since his parentage has become one of the most enduring mysteries of the Duttonverse.

His date of birth isn’t confirmed in the show, but most estimates are around between 1924 and 1930. Since it’ll take a fair amount of time for Spencer and Alexandra to both arrive at the Dutton Ranch, the prequel could very well end up in the year 1924 by the time it ends.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And if not 1923 Season 2, then we should almost certainly expect to see John II play a role in the upcoming spinoff, 1944.

Who are his parents?

John II’s parentage is one of the most debated pieces of Dutton history, and at the time of writing, it hasn’t been officially confirmed within the show’s canon whether Spencer and Alexandra Dutton or Jack and Elizabeth Dutton are his parents.

However, there are a few context clues. For one, the Yellowstone finale confirmed the Dutton prophecy theory, which means there would have to be seven generations between 1883 (when the prophecy was made) and 2024.

Article continues after ad

The only way this works is if Jack and Elizabeth are John II’s parents.

However, this is Yellowstone, and this wouldn’t be the first time continuity has been thrown out the window. Another popular fan theory suggests it could be Spencer and Elizabeth, especially since the latter was showing signs of pregnancy in Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Paramount Fans think Alexandra is pregnant in 1923

Either way, we still need to see if everyone survives 1923, and considering how the Duttons are at war with Donald Whitfield, anyone could be on the chopping block.

Article continues after ad

What happened to John Dutton I?

The first John Dutton died in 1923 Season 1 during a gunfight, and was later buried on the ranch next to his ancestors.

We first met John Dutton I as a boy in 1883. Since then, he’s grown up and has his own son, Jack. He works the ranch with Jacob, his uncle, until disaster strikes in Season 1 Episode 3, “The War Has Come Home.”

Paramount John Dutton I was killed in 1923 Season 1

When the Duttons are on their way back from town, they’re attacked by Creighton’s pals, who have a long-standing feud with the family. Elizabeth and Jacob are both shot and survive, but John I is killed after being shot through the eye.

Article continues after ad

His wife, Emma Dutton, later takes her own life after being consumed by grief. Now, it’s down to his brother, Spencer Dutton, to return and take up the mantle of Dutton patriarch.

Article continues after ad

1923 Season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount+.

Until then, check out our guides to other upcoming spinoffs, like 6666 and The Madison. You can also take a look at all the other Taylor Sheridan TV shows and movies, and check out all the new TV shows coming out this month.