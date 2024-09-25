Where is Casey White now? Netflix’s Jailbreak: Love on the Run explained

Casey and Vicky White, who hit the headlines in 2022 when their love affair led to a fatal run in with the police, are the subject of the Netflix documentary Jailbreak: Love on the Run, but where is Casey now?

It’s one of many questions that will arise from the streaming service’s latest true crime release, which tells the story as it unfolded in the news along with exclusive interviews with Vicky’s friends and co-workers.

Relationships gone wrong have been the focus of many shocking Netflix titles of late, whether that be the anthology series Worst Ex Ever or the revisit of the heart-wrenching Laci Peterson case.

Jailbreak: Love on the Run joins the ranks, centering on a prison officer whose love for an inmate led to dire consequences. If you’re not familiar with the case, there are spoilers ahead.

What happened to Casey White?

Casey White was sentenced to life in prison in June 2023 after escaping the Lauderdale County Detention Center in April 2022 alongside Vicky. He is currently incarcerated at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, Alabama.

Netflix Casey was sentenced to life in prison

The couple – who share the same surname but are not related – met while Casey was an inmate at the jail where Vicky worked.

Casey had an extensive criminal history, having already been serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder and a number of other felonies.

He was transferred to the Lauderdale facility in 2020 from Donaldson Prison, awaiting hearings on capital murder charges for the 2015 killing of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

All of the crimes are explored in Jailbreak: Love on the Run, as is his relationship with Vicky. Former employees recall how he would turn on the charm with employees, while Vicky’s friends explain she was lonely, having experienced tragedy in her past relationships.

The pair struck up a friendship, which developed into something more over time. Eventually, Vicky put plans in place to break Casey out of prison. The pair decided to go on the run and start a new life together.

They managed to go undetected for 11 days, until a series of tip offs led the police to them. Following a car chase in Evansville, Indiana, the couple were driven into a ditch, where Vicky died from what authorities believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After his capture, Casey was set to be charged with felony murder in connection to Vicky’s case, but he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree prison escape as part of a plea deal.

At his life in prison sentencing last year, Casey said, “I feel like the most hated man in the world. I loved Vicky, and I wouldn’t drag her name through the mud for anyone in this courtroom.

“Vicky took me out because she said, ‘Right was right, wrong was wrong.’ The first person to show me affection. The first person to give me a hug in six years.”

“We just wanted a new life together because she knew the truth,” he added. “I can handle the truth because I know who I am. I chose this road. It’s cost me my life and freedom.”

The capital murder charges were dropped

Casey was potentially facing the death penalty for the brutal murder of Connie Ridgeway, but these charges were dropped after he retracted his confession.

Connie’s son, Austin Williams, spoke with Oxygen about his mom in 2022, saying, “She was just a super sweet, typical Christian, southern lady.

“She was always smiling, always happy. A person who was in that community where everybody there just loved her.”

In October 2015, the Rogersville community was rocked when it was discovered that Connie had been stabbed to death in her home.

Due to little evidence at the crime scene, her murder went unsolved for five years, until a break in the case arrived when Casey allegedly confessed to the killing, claiming he’d been hired to do it and pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

“When you go through something that horrible, I think, in a way, you get used to it,” Austin added. “You’re struggling every day; you don’t realize how much you’re struggling because of how it is, right? So when he finally [allegedly] confessed, it was like a huge weight was lifted off.”

While awaiting further hearings at the Lauderdale County Jail is when he and Vicky struck up a relationship and went on the run.

Netflix Casey and Vicky were on the run for 11 days

Casey would later retract his confession, but even when he was considered a suspect, Austin said his claim that he’d been hired to do it didn’t add up.

Connie’s son told Fox News Digital earlier this year that none of the DNA found at the crime scene matched Casey’s, although Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Also, Casey had said he’d used his fists, despite the autopsy finding multiple stab wounds. Austin believes he may have made a false confession at the time knowing he’d be safer in Lauderdale county jail.

Mark White, a family friend and former Rogersville police officer, told the outlet, “At this point, no one has been held accountable for Connie’s murder. Our mission remains the same as we continue to pursue justice for Connie Ridgeway.”

Is Jailbreak: Love on the Run worth watching?

Although it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, Jailbreak: Love on the Run is well worth watching whether you’re familiar with the case or not, as it tells the story in a comprehensive way.

Netflix

Cut between detailed testimony from friends and co-workers is extensive security camera footage that shows how Vicky came to carry out the plot to get Casey out.

Netflix’s latest true crime documentary also features extensive audio recordings of Casey and Vicky’s secret phone conversations from prison as they planned their future on the run together and took part in steamy virtual sex sessions.

As stated by the Daily Beast, Jailbreak: Love on the Run “flails in trying to cast itself as a heartening story about seizing happiness, but as a snapshot of the foolhardy acts that amour can drive sane individuals to commit, it plays as an eye-opening cautionary tale.”

Elsewhere, Sortiraparis.com said, “The film stands out for the attention it pays to the frenzied media coverage of the case, as well as to the human and psychological aspects of Vicky and Casey’s relationship, offering a nuanced look at a story that has captivated public opinion.”

Jailbreak: Love on the Run is streaming on Netflix now.