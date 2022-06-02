When & where can I watch Everything Everywhere All At Once at home?

Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24’s mind-bending multiverse film, has drawn the masses to the cinema. Now, the film is joining us at home.

The hit A24 surrealist film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, follows the character of Evelyn Wang, who manages to somehow tap into the multiverse and experience different versions of her own life while also attempting to prevent world destruction.

The film features stars such as Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michelle Yeoh, the latter of whom giving one of the best performances of her career as main character Evelyn.

However, its time in the cinema is coming to a close – so now, fans are now hoping to catch the movie at home.

When can I watch Everything Everywhere All At Once from home?

Everything Everywhere All At Once will be coming to streaming platforms on-demand on June 7, 2022. The film will also be released in 4k UHD on Blu-ray on July 5, according to Amazon.

Where can I watch Everything Everywhere All At Once from home?

Viewers will be able to purchase the film on platforms Apple TV and Amazon Prime for $19.99. It will even come with an extra eight minutes of unseen bloopers if fans buy it through Apple.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut.

It has managed to pull in $35 million at the box office since its opening in April. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with it themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.

Everything Everywhere All At Once can still be watched in cinemas now.