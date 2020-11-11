When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out? Production date confirmed - Dexerto

It has been announced that The Umbrella Academy will be returning for season three, with production planned for February 2021.

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy – based on the Dark Horse Comics series – has grown to be one of its most popular shows, following a family of superheroes as they try and find out what happened to their father.

The last season saw a lot of time travel, with the group scattered across different years in the 60s as a result of season one’s finale. Once again, they were tasked with preventing another apocalypse before returning back to the present day.

When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out?

After the massive cliffhanger in season two of the show, there’s no surprise that fans are excited to find out what’s to come in The Umbrella Academy season three, especially with things being very different upon the family’s return.

As it’s still quite early on in the process, it’s too soon to say when the season will be available to stream.

That being said, production is set to begin in February 2021 in Toronto, with news of season three being announced by both Netflix and the official Umbrella Academy Twitter account.

Oh my god! We’re back! Again! It’s official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

Not only this, but Netflix also decided to treat fans to a behind the scenes photo as well as new profile icons from the show to celebrate.

does this satisfy ur needs 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cfiMr9F2NO — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

I heard a rumor… that you’ve been asking for these: The Umbrella Academy profile icons are currently uploading to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/zEslXj5FQr — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2020

Having been the third most-watched Netflix show in 2019, there will definitely be a lot to live up to for the group in season three.

The main cast will be returning to their roles, including Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Ellen Page as Vanya, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus.

With a lot of questions left unanswered, and the return of two characters thought to be dead, the next season will inevitably have fans eagerly anticipating what’s in store.

Until then, the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream now on Netflix.