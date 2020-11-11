 When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out? Production date confirmed - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out? Production date confirmed

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:35 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:38

by Emma Soteriou
The Umbrella Academy season 2
Netflix

Share

Netflix The Umbrella Academy

It has been announced that The Umbrella Academy will be returning for season three, with production planned for February 2021.

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy – based on the Dark Horse Comics series – has grown to be one of its most popular shows, following a family of superheroes as they try and find out what happened to their father.

The last season saw a lot of time travel, with the group scattered across different years in the 60s as a result of season one’s finale. Once again, they were tasked with preventing another apocalypse before returning back to the present day.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 poster
Netflix
The Umbrella Academy season 3 will pick up from the season 2 twist

When is Umbrella Academy season 3 coming out?

After the massive cliffhanger in season two of the show, there’s no surprise that fans are excited to find out what’s to come in The Umbrella Academy season three, especially with things being very different upon the family’s return.

As it’s still quite early on in the process, it’s too soon to say when the season will be available to stream.

That being said, production is set to begin in February 2021 in Toronto, with news of season three being announced by both Netflix and the official Umbrella Academy Twitter account.

Not only this, but Netflix also decided to treat fans to a behind the scenes photo as well as new profile icons from the show to celebrate.

Having been the third most-watched Netflix show in 2019, there will definitely be a lot to live up to for the group in season three.

The main cast will be returning to their roles, including Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Ellen Page as Vanya, and Robert Sheehan as Klaus.

With a lot of questions left unanswered, and the return of two characters thought to be dead, the next season will inevitably have fans eagerly anticipating what’s in store.

Until then, the first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream now on Netflix.

TV + Movies

American Horror Story Season 10 teaser drops some major hints

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:28

by Daniel Megarry
American Horror Story Season 10 poster
FX

Share

American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first teaser poster for Season 10 of American Horror Story, and it’s got fans analyzing every little clue they can find.

2020 is the first year in a decade that we haven’t been blessed with a new season of FX’s hit anthology horror series, and its absence has definitely been felt. Like many other shows, Season 10 was delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Thankfully, fans have been drip-fed little bits of information on casting and production dates over the last few months, and co-creator Ryan Murphy has now shared the first official poster for the upcoming season, suggesting production is definitely back on track.

Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story
FX
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will both return in American Horror Story Season 10

The creepy poster shows a wide-open mouth with teeth sharpened to a razor point. Next to it is a hand in blue gloves tattooing the words “AHS 10” on the individual’s tongue with a silver pen.

Interestingly, the image also brings back the screaming mouth with red lips, an image that’s become synonymous with the show. We’ve seen them in promotional material for a number of seasons including Freak Show, Coven, and Hotel.

What does the American Horror Story Season 10 poster tell us?

The most obvious hint in the poster is those sharp teeth, which Murphy previously said was a “clue” in a separate Instagram post.

It’s been rumored that the upcoming season could feature mermaids or sirens, and that would definitely fit with the mouth teaser, as the creatures are known for luring sailors to a grisly death with their voice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

One fan on Twitter provided further speculation. “Tattoo pen on a tongue. Putting words in someone’s mouth? Sirens sing [so] maybe the needle represents their songs?” they wrote.

There could be another explanation for the tattoo, though. Murphy ‘liked’ a comment on his Instagram post which speculated that the poster hints at “something to do with body mods”.

Sure, a ‘like’ may not be 100% confirmation, but Murphy knows how much fans read into his posts. It must mean something. Besides, an exploration of the dark side of surgery and body modification sounds like a great setup for a horror-filled season.

Will Season 10 bring back past characters?

The poster does feel very reminiscent of Season 4, Freak Show, but fans hoping to see familiar faces or major links with previous seasons will be disappointed. Murphy quickly shut down speculation with a simple “nope” after one follower asked, “Do I smell another crossover?”

American Horror Story Season 10 and Freak Show posters
FX
Fans have noticed similarities between posters for Season 10 and Freak Show

Finally, there’s the location tag on the Instagram post: Provincetown, Massachusetts. This is where the cast is expected to film, and could also be the setting of the season. It’s a seaside town, which certainly lends credibility to the sirens speculation.

We’re sure there’s going to be plenty more teasers in the coming months. In the meantime, you can find out everything we know about Season 10 of American Horror Story, including cast members and potential themes, right here.