 When is The Matrix 4 out? Release date, cast, plot, delays - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

When is The Matrix 4 out? Release date, cast, plot, delays

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:51

by Daniel Megarry
The Matrix
Warner Bros.

Share

A fourth installment in the Wachowski sibling’s sci-fi epic The Matrix is set to hit cinemas in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far.

Despite the third movie in the Matrix franchise, Revolutions, ending with Neo’s apparent death, the character will be returning alongside partner Trinity for another round of reality-bending action in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4.

We’ve scoured the internet for every bit of information we can find on the upcoming sequel, including a release date, news on any delays, the familiar faces you can expect to see return to the big screen, and speculation over what might happen.

The Matrix 4 release date: When is it out?

The Matrix 4 was announced in December 2019, with an original release date of May 20, 2021. Like many other big-name movies, production on the movie was put on hold by the ongoing global health crisis, and a new April 1, 2022 release date was announced.

The Matrix 4
Warner Bros.
The Matrix 4 was first delayed to 2022, and later brought forward to 2021

However, in unexpected (but very welcome) news, the movie has now been brought forward and will once again arrive in 2021. It’s now anticipated that the movie will drop on December 22, 2021, as long as everything goes to plan.

Keep your fingers crossed. We will be.

The Matrix 4 cast: Who will star in it?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will both reprise their roles as cinema’s iconic duo Neo and Trinity. They’ll reunite with original Matrix writer and director Lana Wachowski, although her sister Lilly won’t be part of this sequel.

Starring alongside Reeves and Moss will be Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will play a “lead role” in the movie. There’s no word on who his character will be, but it’s been heavily speculated by fans that he will portray a young Morpheus.

Aquaman Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Aquaman
DC / Warner Bros
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a “lead role” in The Matrix 4

Also joining the cast is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris. Like Abdul-Mateen II, there’s no confirmation of who he’ll play, but his character is said to be “significant”.

Fans of Netflix’s canceled sci-fi series Sense8 will be glad to hear that Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere, and Eréndira Ibarra have all joined the movie. Other additions include Jonathan Groff, Stephen Graham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ellen Hollman and Andrew Caldwell.

One person who won’t be starring in the fourth installment is Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith in the original trilogy. He was involved in an early cast reading, but a prior commitment ultimately meant he couldn’t appear in the movie.

The Matrix 4 plot: What will happen?

Details surrounding the storyline of the upcoming sequel movie are, understandably, being kept secure under lock and key for now.

Keanu Reeves has dropped some teasers, though. During an appearance on The One Show, he said the movie has “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring”. He added that it’s “another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

Trinity and Neo in The Matrix
Warner Bros.
Keanu Reeves says Matrix 4 will be a “beautiful love story”

Any speculation that the movie could be a prequel or travel back in time in some way has also been dashed, with Reeves confirming, “No going in the past”.

This seems to disprove the theory that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as a young Morpheus, although that character could still appear in some form. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch in a franchise that’s made a name for itself by bending reality.

With Lana Wachowski recently adding validity to theories that the original Matrix trilogy was an allegory for being trans – of which both Wachowski siblings have first-hand experience – it will be interesting to see if this is explored further in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 trailer: Is there any footage yet?

There’s no sign of a trailer yet, as the movie hasn’t finished production. It’s likely that we’ll get our first glimpse of action in early 2021, but keep an eye here and we’ll keep you updated when that happens.

TV + Movies

Eternals star reveals story of first time working with Angelina Jolie

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:36

by Emma Soteriou
Angelina Jolie as Thena in Eternals
Flickr/Gage Skidmore/Marvel Comics

Share

Eternals Marvel

Lauren Ridloff has said she’s “grateful and appreciative” for her Eternals co-star, Angelina Jolie, and also confirmed that reshoots for the movie are complete.

Lauren Ridloff will soon be making history on the big screen when she appears in Eternals as Mikkari, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf superhero.

The actress has grown to prominence in the last few years, following appearances in The Walking Dead and Wonderstruck. She was recently nominated to be a part of BAFTA breakthrough as a result of her progress in the industry.

eternals logo
Marvel Studios
The movie the pair worked on together was Marvel’s Eternals

What is Angelina Jolie like on set?

In an interview with HeyUGuys, Ridloff spoke about how it felt taking on such a big role.

“I am more thrilled than overwhelmed about being given the opportunity to represent the deaf community,” she said. “I’m very thrilled about that – just to bring in that storyline within the MCU. I think there’s plenty of room for more stories like that.”

Ridloff also spoke about what it was like to work with huge stars like Angelina Jolie.

“Angie is both gentle and strong,” she said. “I was so grateful and appreciative to have her there with us, because I feel like she really is very aware of what our needs might be – she’s always thinking about the cast.

“She would ask questions that a lot of us were wondering and she’s the one that would step forward and ask those questions.”

Ridloff later went on to explain another example of how Jolie had supported her on set, helping find the best way to make certain scenes work.

Topic starts at 12:45

She ended on a final note, saying: “[Angie] has such a big heart because she’s willing to share her experiences with us – I really like her.”

When will Marvel’s Eternals be out?

The schedule for upcoming Marvel movies and shows on Disney Plus has recently been changed due to the ongoing health crisis. Eternals has been pushed back to November 5, 2021, so there’s still quite the wait until fans can find out what’s in store.

eternals cast at san diego comic con
Flickr/Gage Skidmore
The cast were announced at San Diego Comic Con

That being said, Ridloff did happen to confirm that reshoots were also in the works for Eternals during the interview, which was when she found out she had been nominated for the award.

Anticipation for the movie continues to be on the rise, especially after leaked images gave a first glimpse at the cast in their costumes.

After a year with no movies to add to the MCU, 2021 looks set to surprise a lot of fans with a refreshing take on the superhero movies people know and love.