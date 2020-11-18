When is The Matrix 4 out? Release date, cast, plot, delays - Dexerto

A fourth installment in the Wachowski sibling’s sci-fi epic The Matrix is set to hit cinemas in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far.

Despite the third movie in the Matrix franchise, Revolutions, ending with Neo’s apparent death, the character will be returning alongside partner Trinity for another round of reality-bending action in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4.

We’ve scoured the internet for every bit of information we can find on the upcoming sequel, including a release date, news on any delays, the familiar faces you can expect to see return to the big screen, and speculation over what might happen.

The Matrix 4 release date: When is it out?

The Matrix 4 was announced in December 2019, with an original release date of May 20, 2021. Like many other big-name movies, production on the movie was put on hold by the ongoing global health crisis, and a new April 1, 2022 release date was announced.

However, in unexpected (but very welcome) news, the movie has now been brought forward and will once again arrive in 2021. It’s now anticipated that the movie will drop on December 22, 2021, as long as everything goes to plan.

Keep your fingers crossed. We will be.

The Matrix 4 cast: Who will star in it?

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will both reprise their roles as cinema’s iconic duo Neo and Trinity. They’ll reunite with original Matrix writer and director Lana Wachowski, although her sister Lilly won’t be part of this sequel.

Starring alongside Reeves and Moss will be Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will play a “lead role” in the movie. There’s no word on who his character will be, but it’s been heavily speculated by fans that he will portray a young Morpheus.

Also joining the cast is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris. Like Abdul-Mateen II, there’s no confirmation of who he’ll play, but his character is said to be “significant”.

Fans of Netflix’s canceled sci-fi series Sense8 will be glad to hear that Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere, and Eréndira Ibarra have all joined the movie. Other additions include Jonathan Groff, Stephen Graham, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ellen Hollman and Andrew Caldwell.

One person who won’t be starring in the fourth installment is Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith in the original trilogy. He was involved in an early cast reading, but a prior commitment ultimately meant he couldn’t appear in the movie.

The Matrix 4 plot: What will happen?

Details surrounding the storyline of the upcoming sequel movie are, understandably, being kept secure under lock and key for now.

Keanu Reeves has dropped some teasers, though. During an appearance on The One Show, he said the movie has “a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring”. He added that it’s “another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

Any speculation that the movie could be a prequel or travel back in time in some way has also been dashed, with Reeves confirming, “No going in the past”.

This seems to disprove the theory that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star as a young Morpheus, although that character could still appear in some form. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch in a franchise that’s made a name for itself by bending reality.

With Lana Wachowski recently adding validity to theories that the original Matrix trilogy was an allegory for being trans – of which both Wachowski siblings have first-hand experience – it will be interesting to see if this is explored further in The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 trailer: Is there any footage yet?

There’s no sign of a trailer yet, as the movie hasn’t finished production. It’s likely that we’ll get our first glimpse of action in early 2021, but keep an eye here and we’ll keep you updated when that happens.