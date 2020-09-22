When is Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix? Release date, plot, trailer

Stranger Things has been one of the breakout television shows of recent years, with a legion of fans across the globe. With three seasons behind it already, we take a look ahead to Stranger Things Season 4.

Production on the show was already underway before the ongoing global health crisis put a halt to many cinematic endeavors worldwide, meaning fans have had to wait even longer than expected for the highly anticipated fourth season.

Advertisement

Filming was actually due to be done by August, so there is clearly a lot to catch up on, but here’s everything we know about Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 release date

Stranger Things has been hit with a delay in production thanks to the health crisis, but it was confirmed on September 21 that production was back underway and filming as usual starts on September 28.

Advertisement

It was already in the early stages of filming before Netflix suspended developments on March 13, 2020, so it’s hard to know whether sequences will be re-filmed as a result or that footage will be used to speed up productions and get things back on track.

Season 1 and Season 3 of Stranger Things aired in July 2016 and July 2019 respectively, while Season 2 gave fans a Halloween treat by premiering on Netflix in October 2018. Whether they look to follow tradition and aim for July (October may be a tad too soon) is the big question here, though with how the world is, they might have to break tradition for this.

Stranger Things Season 4 trailer

We’ve not seen a lot of Season 4 so far, despite knowing that filming had already started prior to its suspension. That said, on February 14, Netflix released a teaser trailer called “From Russia with love…” that featured Chief Hopper, presumably not too long following the climax of Season 3, working on what is presumed to be a snowy Russian train line.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM

While this confirms to fans that Hopper is still alive after a cliff-hanging end to Season 3, it definitely raises more questions than it answers, but we’ll probably have to wait a bit longer to see more of the upcoming season.

Stranger Things Season 4 plot & storyline

Not much is known about the plot of Stranger Things Season 4, and at this point we can only really theorize based on the end of Season 3.

In the final moments, we saw Joyce, Will and Jonathan leaving Hawkins with Eleven (who seems to have lost her powers after pulling the Mind Flayer out of her body) in tow after Hopper’s non-death, so we will need to find out where they’re going, and whether it impacts the inevitable doom and gloom that will come their way.

Advertisement

It’s hard to say what we expect to see from the other characters as the show starts moving outside of Hawkins. Steve’s love life might finally take a positive turn, and fans won’t quickly forget Dustin’s iconic duet with Suzie towards the end of the season.

In short, it’s hard to know what to expect right now, but the show is starting to move into the wider world, which can only mean even more drama and suspense.

That’s everything we know about Season 4 so far. It looks to be the most ambitious yet, travelling across not just the States but to different continents entirely but where the story could possibly go from where it left off is a mystery.

Be sure to keep tabs on this page as we’ll be updating it every time new information pops up regarding the launch of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix.