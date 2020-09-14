When is Sex Education Season 3 out? Netflix release date, plot, more

Sex Education has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix in recent history, and here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated third season of the show.

The first season of Sex Education premiered in January 2019, following the awkward Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) as he creates a business at school, becoming a sex therapist for his peers to confide in and seek advice from.

Obviously it is as strange and funny as it sounds, but immediately struck a chord with the Netflix audience, with over 40 million viewers within its first month of release.

Now, almost two years later, the show’s fans are anticipating a third season, which has been officially confirmed by Netflix. Here’s everything we know.

let’s talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3 (of Sex Education) pic.twitter.com/qvRIiXwp9B — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 10, 2020

Sex Education Season 3 release date

Although no official date has been confirmed for the third season of Sex Education, we can take a look at when Seasons 1 and 2 were first released to make an educated guess.

Season 1 premiered on January 11, 2019, and Season 2 premiered almost one year later to the date, on January 17, 2020.

That means we can probably look to a mid-January 2021 release date and, if it follows in the footsteps of previous seasons, on a Friday. For that reason, we would expect to see Season 3 premiere on January 8, 15 or 22, 2021. January 1 would perhaps be avoided due to its significance in the holiday season, while January 29 is quite a bit later than past years would suggest.

Of course, the global health crisis may affect the eventual release date of the show, though it’s impossible to tell thus far.

Sex Education Season 3 plot and storyline

Thus far, despite official confirmation that the show is in production, there is little information available on how the storyline will progress in Season 3.

At the end of Season 2, a number of potential storylines opened up. Otis’ mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson) discovered she’s pregnant with Jakob Nyman’s (Mikael Persbrandt) baby despite having split up, while Otis made a possibly life-changing call to Maeve (Emma Mackey), leaving a voicemail declaring his love for her. However, Maeve’s neighbor Isaac, who has taken a liking to her himself, hears and deletes the voicemail before Maeve can hear it.

Obviously, this opens up two major storylines for the main characters in the show, and we expect Otis to awkwardly avoid any kind of confrontation with Maeve at the start, so this may play a key premise in the third season.

Elsewhere, Otis’ ex and Jakob’s daughter Ola (Patricia Allison) has been discovering her feelings for good friend Lily (Tanya Reynolds), so we’ll surely see these two exploring their newfound feelings heading into Season 3.

Finally, fan-favorite Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) had been fighting with his feelings for former bully Adam (Connor Swindells) — but how that turns out is completely up in the air for the next season.

Sex Education Season 3 cast

The cast looks set to remain largely the same heading into Season 3 of Sex Education. All of our old favorites should be returning, and so far no new cast members have been formally announced.

Returning cast members:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effoing

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Alistair Petrie as Mr. Groff

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Simone Ashley as Ashley

Mimi Keene as Ruby

Chaneil Kular as Anwar

Chinenye Ezedu as Viv

Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

According to What’s On Netflix, there will also be at least one new recurring role in Season 3, ‘Cal’ who is described as “a 17-year-old non-binary stoner kid.”

Although we can’t speculate on who will be filling the role, expect it to be occupied by a lesser-known British actor as is standard for Sex Education (unless, of course, Cal is not British).

🍆 NEWS 🍆: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

So, that’s what we know so far about Sex Education Season 3, but expect a lot more to come out in the following months as production really gets rolling and the release date edges closer.

We’ll make sure to update this page when anything new comes out, so be sure to stay tuned as we all sit and wait for the new season — with any luck, we won’t be waiting too long.