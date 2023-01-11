When is New Amsterdam Season 3 on Netflix?

When will New Amsterdam Season 3 come to Netflix? The hit medical drama recently arrived on the streaming platform, but when will the third season be added?

New Amsterdam first premiered in 2018 on NBC. While not received well by critics (the first season has a 34% score on Rotten Tomatoes), viewership was high, and it was quickly renewed for Season 2.

This pretty much set the pattern for the rest of the show: poor reviews with a loyal audience, and the series has lasted five seasons, with the last-ever episode set to air on January 17, 2023.

However, it’s finding a whole new audience on Netflix after the first two seasons dropped on the streaming platform – so, when will New Amsterdam Season 3 be added?

When will New Amsterdam Season 3 be on Netflix?

New Amsterdam Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on February 1, 2023.

While Netflix has licensed shows from NBC before – including Manifest, which it saved after cancelation and renewed for a final season – it’s usually only the first two seasons, in an effort to boost viewership on the channel and its own platform, Peacock.

According to What’s on Netflix, “Netflix will stream New Amsterdam for several years with it currently set to expire in January 2025. It’s also one of the few Universal Television shows available on Netflix’s ad tier.”

It’s unclear whether fans can also expect Seasons 4 and 5 of New Amsterdam on Netflix on the same date. Given Season 5 is fast approaching its finale, we’d expect it to be restricted to NBC and Peacock for a while.

As for those in the UK, while New Amsterdam was originally available via Prime Video, new episodes are now exclusively on Sky Witness, with Season 4 premiering in August last year. It’s unclear when Season 5 will arrive across the pond, so you’ll need a VPN if you can’t wait.

