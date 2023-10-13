When is Loki Season 2 Episode 2 set?

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 continues the time-hopping adventures of the god of mischief – so exactly when is much of the new episode set?

The question of where Loki falls in the overall MCU chronology is a bit complicated. It’s easy when we know characters are exploring specific points in time, but how do you even begin to describe the end of all time with He Who Remains?

In simple terms, the TVA itself exists outside the passage of time as we know it; it’s everywhere all at once, and its operatives are armed with instant gateways to any and all timelines.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Season 2 Episode 2, Loki and Mobius take a trip to Earth to hunt down Brad Wolfe, aka X-15 – so, at where in the timeline do they end up?

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 timeline explained

Disney+

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 takes place primarily at two points in time: in 1974, in the Sacred Timeline, where X-15 is a movie star named Brad Wolfe; and in 1982, in a branched timeline, in Broxton, Oklahoma.

While never explicitly clarified, we see a poster of Herbie Rides Again outside the theater in Wolfe’s timeline, which places them in 1974.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a bit confused about the Sacred Timeline, Michael Waldron broke it down in an interview with ScreenCrush: “Okay, The best I can explain it is our approach with time travel was the philosophy basically that time is always happening. So there are infinite instances of time always occurring at once. So you and I are having this conversation right now.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“There’s another instance of us having this conversation 10 seconds ago. There’s another instance of time of us having this conversation 10 seconds in the future. Generally, those three instances — you could literally say they’re all different universes in a way different timelines — are all the same. There are minute little fluctuations in each instance of time.

Article continues after ad

“So in you and I’s conversation, five times out of 10, I pick up and I say, ‘Hello.’ And four times out of 10, I say, ‘Hey, nice to meet you.’ And then maybe one time out of 10, I’d say, ‘Hey man, f*ck you. I don’t want to do this interview.’

Article continues after ad

“And that’s just how time works. There’s always like different permutations and instances happening. The TVA has their own barometer, their own gauge of what constitutes a deviation from the baseline, the way it’s supposed to go. The way it went that produced He Who Remains. That is their baseline. And so they are constantly calculating, ‘Okay, we see how time has always…’ If you zoomed in on the timeline, it wouldn’t necessarily look like a straight line. It might look like almost the intertwined strands of a rope fluctuating and spiking here and there.”

Article continues after ad

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.