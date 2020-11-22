When is Black Panther 2 out? Release date, cast, more - Dexerto

Both the villain and production date for Black Panther 2 have recently been revealed. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far.

Black Panther’s 2018 release was the reset we needed when it comes to superhero movies, introducing what soon became a monumental movie for the MCU.

Following the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, plans for the sequel have gradually begun to take shape, with new production details being shared.

When will Black Panther 2 be released?

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has unfortunately been pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis. However, as a part of the MCU’s Phase Five, any news on the movie’s delay is yet to be announced, with the release date still scheduled for May 6, 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to begin on the movie in July for around six months. Filming will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

One source suggested that the focus right now is on the multiple new TV series being introduced instead, which will be released on Disney Plus.

Who will be starring in Black Panther 2?

Sadly, Chadwick Boseman will be unable to return to his title role in this sequel as he passed away in August 2020, after having being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Out of respect to Boseman, it’s very unlikely that the role of T’Challa will be recast.

It was also confirmed that Boseman would not be remade using CGI for the movie either, with Marvel studios executive Victoria Alonso saying: “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction…”

That being said, the returning cast is expected to include Letitia Wright as Shuri – who could potentially take on the Black Panther mantle – along with Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, and Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger.

Casting for one of the movie’s villains was also revealed recently, with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta in talks to join the cast of Ryan Coogler’s latest project as “one of the antagonists”.

Coogler will, of course, be returning to direct the sequel, following Black Panther’s major success upon its release.

What will happen?

It’s likely that a big focus of this movie could revolve around Shuri stepping up to take on the Black Panther mantle, as previously mentioned, but Marvel is yet to confirm whether this will happen or not.

However, with a new villain set to be introduced too, it seems there will be even more challenges to be faced in Wakanda.

Executive Victoria Alonso has also spoken about what’s in store for the movie. “We are taking a little time to see how we return to history, and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really,” she said.

“…We have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Black Panther 2 is expected to be out on May 6, 2022.