When is Black Panther 2 out? Release date, cast, more - Dexerto

When is Black Panther 2 out? Release date, cast, more

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:05

by Emma Soteriou
black panther
Marvel Studios

Marvel

Both the villain and production date for Black Panther 2 have recently been revealed. Here’s everything we know about the sequel so far.

Black Panther’s 2018 release was the reset we needed when it comes to superhero movies, introducing what soon became a monumental movie for the MCU.

Following the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, plans for the sequel have gradually begun to take shape, with new production details being shared.

black panther
Marvel Studios
Black Panther will be returning in 2022

When will Black Panther 2 be released?

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has unfortunately been pushed back due to the ongoing health crisis. However, as a part of the MCU’s Phase Five, any news on the movie’s delay is yet to be announced, with the release date still scheduled for May 6, 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to begin on the movie in July for around six months. Filming will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

One source suggested that the focus right now is on the multiple new TV series being introduced instead, which will be released on Disney Plus.

shuri black panther avengers
Marvel Studios
Shuri could take on the Black Panther mantle

Who will be starring in Black Panther 2?

Sadly, Chadwick Boseman will be unable to return to his title role in this sequel as he passed away in August 2020, after having being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Out of respect to Boseman, it’s very unlikely that the role of T’Challa will be recast.

It was also confirmed that Boseman would not be remade using CGI for the movie either, with Marvel studios executive Victoria Alonso saying: “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us. Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction…”

That being said, the returning cast is expected to include Letitia Wright as Shuri – who could potentially take on the Black Panther mantle – along with Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, and Michael B Jordan as Erik Killmonger.

Casting for one of the movie’s villains was also revealed recently, with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta in talks to join the cast of Ryan Coogler’s latest project as “one of the antagonists”.

Coogler will, of course, be returning to direct the sequel, following Black Panther’s major success upon its release.

black panther chadwick boseman
Marvel Studios
Plans for the sequel are still up in the air

What will happen?

It’s likely that a big focus of this movie could revolve around Shuri stepping up to take on the Black Panther mantle, as previously mentioned, but Marvel is yet to confirm whether this will happen or not.

However, with a new villain set to be introduced too, it seems there will be even more challenges to be faced in Wakanda.

Executive Victoria Alonso has also spoken about what’s in store for the movie. “We are taking a little time to see how we return to history, and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really,” she said.

“…We have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Black Panther 2 is expected to be out on May 6, 2022.

Star Wars spin-off The Bad Batch to see return of fan-favorite character

Published: 22/Nov/2020 17:08

by Emma Soteriou
The bad batch clone wars season 7
Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Star Wars

The Bad Batch will reportedly see Bo Katan’s return in the Star Wars animated series, which will be available to stream from 2021.

Disney Plus brought fans one last season of The Clone Wars in 2020, giving a satisfying end to the show and also the opportunity for a new spin-off – The Bad Batch.

The group of clones, introduced in episode one of Season 7, are labeled the ‘Bad Batch’ due to them all being genetic mutations, from Tech, who has enhanced intelligence, to Wrecker who is extra strong.

By the end of their story arc, the team of four soon had a new addition in Echo and set off on their next mission, which fans are soon to learn more about.

Echo, Captain Rex and the bad batch
Lucasfilm/Disney Plus
Echo joined the group in Season 7, leaving Captain Rex

Who will be returning in The Bad Batch?

Set after Revenge of the Sith and Order 66, The Bad Batch will have a lot of questions to answer, especially around what happened with Clone Force 99’s inhibitor chips during the events of Order 66.

That being said, it seems that one thing is clear, and that is that the group will be bumping into a few familiar faces on their adventures, including the famous Bo Katan.

According to reports from Cinelinx, multiple sources have confirmed that the Mandalorian will be appearing in the animated series, along with others who are yet to be confirmed.

This will be shortly after the Siege of Mandalore, so it will be interesting to see the direct impact those events had on her character as well as seeing her join forces with the group.

bo katan in the mandalorian
Lucasfilm/Disney Plus
Bo Katan had her live-action debut in The Mandalorian

After having just had her debut in the live-action Star Wars universe, there is no surprise that fans are yet to see even more of Bo Katan, who was first established in The Clone Wars and Rebels. It was voice actor Katee Sackhoff who took on the role for The Mandalorian too.

The Bad Batch was announced to be in the works in July, but little else has been heard about the upcoming series. Following the announcement, Disney’s Head of Content, Agnes Chu, said: “While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.

“We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

There is likely to be a trailer or teaser on the way for the show soon, considering the release date continues to near closer.

The Bad Batch is expected to be available to stream on Disney Plus from around spring 2021.