When Hope Calls Season 2 just got an amazing update for When Calls the Heart fans

With only six episodes left to go, When Calls the Heart Season 12 is starting to wrap up. But if you’re not ready to leave Hope Valley just yet, When Hope Calls has some good news.

No, I’ve not accidentally written a typo there. When Hope Calls is the baby sister spinoff of When Calls the Heart, following two characters introduced in one of its Christmas specials. Sisters Lillian and Grace struck out on their own, putting down roots in the town of Brookfield.

While Season 1 aired in 2019, two follow-up festive specials were dubbed “Season 2” when a full series didn’t materialize. Four years later, the dream is finally coming true.

We’ve got not long to wait until When Hope Calls Season 2 airs – though it will be on Great American Family, not Hallmark – and that’s a good thing for Hearties.

When Calls the Heart fans won’t have long to wait for When Hope Calls Season 2

When Hope Calls Season 2 premiere date has been confirmed as April 6, 2025 at 8pm ET, which is exactly two weeks after the When Calls the Heart Season 12 finale airs on May 25.

If two weeks is too long, there’s a way Hearties can see the action sooner. Pure Flix users will be able to stream episodes three days early, starting on April 3.

In short, that’s not a long time to wait – but what we’ll be met with still remains a mystery. At this stage, no cast or official plot synopsis has been confirmed, though we do have a rough idea of what Season 2 will look like.

As GAF puts it, Season 2 “pays homage” to Lillian and Gabriel, while “new characters are introduced that are seminal to the orphanage and children, the sprawling farms and ranch lands, and to the town of Brookfield.”

Newbie Christopher Russell also teased a “slow-burn” affair between debut characters Nora (Cindy Busby) and Michael. “There’s gonna be a little bit of family-oriented fun, there’s gonna be a lot of heart, and let me tell you, there’s gonna be some romance,” he added at Christmas Con 2024. “Some people are gonna fall in love, they might even kiss, I don’t know.”

We also know Jocelyn Hudon (Grace) and Greg Hovanessian (Chuck) will not be coming back after Grace made new beginnings in London. Morgan Kohan (Lillian) and Ryan-James Hatanaka (Gabriel) are both thought to be reprising their roles

When Hope Calls Season 2 drops on April 6, 2025, with Season 1 available to stream on the Hallmark Channel. In the meantime, catch up with When Calls the Heart’s episode release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and why Jack left.