When Hope Calls Season 2: Everything we know about the Hallmark series

Hearties have already been gifted When Calls the Heart Season 12 this year, but there’s even more period drama on the horizon – When Hope Calls Season 2 is finally here (nearly).

With the main series on our screens for over 10 years, it makes sense there’s too many characters to explore in one binge-worthy TV show. Introduced in a Christmas special, sisters Lillian and Grace proved they were here to stay… and When Hope Calls was born.

While it’s not strictly the same show (When Hope Calls is set in a slightly earlier time period than where When Calls the Heart is now), the formula is similar. Our sisters are swooning over their own Mounties, with everyday small-town drama the beating heart of each episode.

It’s been off the TV since 2021, but it’s finally set to make its triumphant return. However, When Hope Calls Season 2 could now be set to shake things up.

After some confusion, it’s been confirmed When Hope Calls Season 2 will return on April 6, 2025, streaming on Great American Family. Pure Flix users will be able to stream episodes three days early, starting on April 3.

Hallmark

Season 2 was greenlit back in 2021, shortly after it aired its two Christmas specials. It will have been over six years since its first full series aired.

Originally, it was reported the second season would air in January alongside When Calls the Heart, though this never transpired. No official reason has been given for the change.

You’ll also have likely noticed that the network has changed. Season 1 was released under the Hallmark Channel, while its Christmas specials later went to Great American Family. Season 2 will be staying with the latter.

Despite this, you can still catch up with the first season on Hallmark+ alongside the Christmas special Grace and Lillian were introduced in (and all 12 seasons of When Calls the Heart).

Season 2 cast

While not confirmed, Morgan Kohan (Lillian) and Ryan-James Hatanaka (Gabriel) are both thought to be reprising their roles. However, Jocelyn Hudon (Grace) and Greg Hovanessian (Chuck) will not be coming back.

Hallmark

Wendy Crewson (Tess) and Hanneke Talbot (Maggie) are the only two other confirmed returning cast members, with no word yet on Marshall Williams, Neil Crone, or Lori Loughlin.

What we do know is the cast is set to be joined by a swathe of newbies. Cindy Busby joins as Nora, while Christopher Russell plays opposite her as new Mountie Michael. The Hallmark legends have starred as romantic leads together in four of the channel’s original movies.

“I don’t know if any of you were aware that Cindy and I have worked together before,” Russell explained at Christmas Con 2024.

“We’ve done four movies together. And then when – I’ll just tell my side of it – I was offered the role of the new Mountie in town, I think I was accidentally BCC’d on an email chain and shouldn’t have been. And I saw that Cindy Busby was also going to be a part of the show. And that was it. I was like, ‘You’d better get me on that.’”

Nick Bateman also joins the cast as Wyatt, with Trevor Donovan set to appear in two episodes as Constable Jim Reynolds.

GAF introduces Reynolds as “an experienced Mountie based in Clearwater. A strapping man, proficient in horse riding and physical pursuits, Reynolds is known for his strong presence and skills in the field.”

He’ll first be seen in Episode 3, when “Michael (Russell) and Nora (Busby) arrive to pick up a child under his care.” Then in a later episode, “Reynolds captures cattle rustlers preying on Brookfield ranches.”

What to expect in Season 2

When Hope Calls Season 2 is set to dramatically shake things up since the last time we set foot in Brookfield. The new contingent will dominate the story, although there will be nods to Lillian and Gabriel’s relationship.

Hallmark

As GAF puts it, Season 2 “pays homage” to Lillian and Gabriel, while “new characters are introduced that are seminal to the orphanage and children, the sprawling farms and ranch lands, and to the town of Brookfield.”

Russell has also teased a “slow-burn” affair between Nora and Michael. “There’s gonna be a little bit of family-oriented fun, there’s gonna be a lot of heart, and let me tell you, there’s gonna be some romance,” Russell added. “Some people are gonna fall in love, they might even kiss, I don’t know.”

More details – including the first trailer – will be released closer to the season’s release date.

When Hope Calls Season 2 drops on April 6, 2025, with Season 1 available to stream on the Hallmark Channel. In the meantime, catch up with When Calls the Heart’s episode release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and why Jack left. You can also keep up with the latest on Morgan Kohan’s other hit series, Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.