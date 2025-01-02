When Calls the Heart spinoff will have romantic reunion Hallmark fans have been waiting for

It’s still Christmas for Hallmark fans – When Calls the Heart Season 12 is just about to begin, and spinoff When Hope Calls has dropped some major romantic news ahead of Season 2.

If you’ve got the two mixed up, you can’t be to blame. Alongside the similarity in their names, both TV shows intersect thanks to When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing.

This is essentially how the latter is a spinoff. We follow Lillian and Grace, two orphaned sisters first introduced in the Christmas special. We’re in the town of Brookfield this time, but there’s still the same level of romance and drama between the residents and its Mounties.

Season 2 of When Hope Calls is set to premiere later this month, and Hallmark fans won’t believe which actors are reuniting as two brand-new members of the cast.

Hallmark legends Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell reunite for When Hope Calls Season 2

If you’ve watched Hallmark movies like Love in the Forecast and Chasing Waterfalls, you’ll recognize romantic leads Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. Now, they’re both set to join the cast of the When Calls the Heart spinoff as Nora and Michael – and yes, they’ll be loved up.

“I don’t know if any of you were aware that Cindy and I have worked together before,” Russell explained at Christmas Con 2024.

“We’ve done four movies together. And then when — I’ll just tell my side of it — I was offered the role of the new Mountie in town, I think I was accidentally BCC’d on an email chain and shouldn’t have been. And I saw that Cindy Busby was also going to be a part of the show. And that was it. I was like, ‘You’d better get me on that.’”

The pair’s natural chemistry is evident, with new episodes of When Hope Calls set to follow their “slow burn” romance.

“There’s gonna be a little bit of family-oriented fun, there’s gonna be a lot of heart, and let me tell you, there’s gonna be some romance,” Russell added. “Some people are gonna fall in love, they might even kiss, I don’t know.”

There’s no set release date for When Hope Calls Season 2, but it will definitely be after When Calls the Heart Season 12 (which starts on January 5).

