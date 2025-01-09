When Hope Calls Season 2 set for dramatic change as 2025 release window narrows

It might not matter if you’ve never seen the first season – as its release window narrows, When Hope Calls Season 2 is about to be entirely shaken up.

You might be thinking “Wow, When Calls the Heart is looking a bit different,” but we’re actually talking about an entirely separate TV show. Yes, the Hallmark hit got its own spinoff, which is set a few years behind in 1916.

Following on from When Calls the Heart’s 2018 Christmas special, we follow sisters Lillian and Grace, who have their own Mountie romantic drama. We’ve since had two festive spinoff specials, but Season 1 ended with Grace preparing to leave for England, while Gabriel tried to protect Lillian.

The fact When Hope Calls Season 2 exists might be a surprise given Grace never came back after the Season 1 finale – but what if new installments are completely different? (spoiler: they are).

When Hope Calls Season 2 will follow a completely new story

Essentially, When Hope Calls Season 2 is set to head in a brand-new direction, with multiple new faces added to its cast. If you thought you were tuning back in for more sisterly drama, think again.

While these details are largely few and far between, we do know our romantic leads will be Hallmark legends Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. They’re being introduced as Nora and new Mountie recruit Michael respectively… and igniting new love is the name of the game.

Set to be a “slow burn,” Russell explained at Christmas Con 2024, “There’s gonna be a little bit of family-oriented fun, there’s gonna be a lot of heart, and let me tell you, there’s gonna be some romance. Some people are gonna fall in love, they might even kiss, I don’t know.”

Nick Bateman is also set to join the cast as Wyatt. It’s currently unclear how much of its previous cast, if any, will be returning, meaning we could see an entire revamp of the binge-worthy TV show.

With at least three new leads in the bag, this indicates a lot has changed in Brookfield since we last saw it in 2021 – and that’s a huge amount of time to fill. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait as long this time around, with the 2025 release window now narrowing.

When Hope Calls Season 2 is expected to premiere on Great American Family in the second quarter of 2025, meaning we’re looking at either an April, May, or June drop. This will be only a few months (or less) after When Calls the Heart Season 12, which will likely wrap up in March.

You can catch up with When Hope Calls Season 1 on Hallmark+. While you watch, check out the When Calls the Heart Season 12 release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and more new TV shows streaming this month.