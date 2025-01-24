When Hope Calls character rumored to leave after Season 2 and fans aren’t ready

Hearties are still a few months away from seeing When Hope Calls Season 2, but one character could already be on their way out – and fans are suspicious.

While When Calls the Heart has started its twelfth season on the Hallmark channel, its spinoff When Hope Calls will soon begin its second season on Great American Family.

If it feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Season 2 to start, that’s because we have. Season 1 debuted back in 2019, with two Christmas specials following suit in 2021. In fact, a full season has been so delayed, the two specials have been frequently referred to as Season 2 ever since.

Article continues after ad

But four years later, the binge-worthy TV show is on its way back. New episodes haven’t even aired yet, but one cast member might already be on their way out.

Morgan Kohan rumored to leave after When Hope Calls Season 2

With the release date for When Hope Calls Season 2 now confirmed, fans are worried star Morgan Kohan will be making a quiet exit in the near future. Why? She’s already the lead star of another small-town drama rocketing in popularity – Sullivan’s Crossing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

“Will this affect Sullivan’s Crossing?” one fan commented online when the news of Season 2 was confirmed. A second replied: “Kohan isn’t playing this up, at all, on her socials. Like, no mention of a thing that is a HUGE thing in her career. Given the big names being attached to this, and that GAF is seemingly positioning this as its big draw, I think that Kohan will exit this show at the end.

“She might be back in some capacity going forward, but I think she is coming back, per contractual demands, to finish out her character’s storyline. Then she’ll leave. And the new additions will become the centerpieces of the story.”

Article continues after ad

A third picked up on the synopsis’ wording, adding: “Does paying homage mean the lead character is still the lead?”

Kohan plays Lillian, one of the two sisters followed over from When Calls the Heart. With Grace no longer returning after setting up roots in London, all eyes are on Lillian.

Article continues after ad

According to When Hope Calls Season 2, new episodes will “pay homage” to Lillian and Gabe’s relationship rather than focusing directly on them. With a swathe of new characters set to join the ranks, it’s likely they could come to the fore.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

While it’s not completely clear when Season 2 was filmed, we know Kohan would have dedicated a large chunk of time to filming Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 last year. Airing on CTV, the show follows Maggie Sullivan (Kohan), who uproots her life in Boston for the refuge of Sullivan’s Crossing after her own personal trauma.

Though it’s not as popular, there’s good reason why Kohan would prioritize the CTV show over When Hope Calls – the series is based on the Robyn Carr books, who is also responsible for Virgin River. With Virgin River becoming Netflix’s longest-running original series in history, it makes sense that Sullivan’s Crossing would be aiming for the same success.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Currently, there’s no official word on Kohan leaving When Hope Calls, or what the show’s future will look like.

When Hope Calls Season 2 drops on April 6, 2025, with Season 1 available to stream on the Hallmark Channel. In the meantime, catch up with When Calls the Heart’s episode release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and why Jack left.