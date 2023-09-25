When does No One Will Save You take place?

Brian Duffield’s No One Will Save You is all about Brynn’s fight to take on an alien race, while on her own road to redemption, but when does the movie supposedly take place?

The near dialogue-free Hulu movie relies heavily on clues and what’s physically going on. It ties into Brynn’s (Kaitlyn Dever) inability to speak to others due to her introverted nature and what happened in the past. Audiences may have noticed that Brynn lives a secluded and more rustic lifestyle.

Her home is adorned with antique furniture, she listens to records, and she still has a landline. Hard to believe right? Her car is also an older model compared to a swanky new luxury car.

By all accounts the movie never makes clear when the storyline takes place. But there are a few clues that help deduce when No One Will Save You takes place. Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.

No One Will Save You likely takes place in the current time

Based on a few clues, No One Will Save You’s storyline takes place in 2023 or a few years earlier.

Brynn’s use of a landline and fondness for older things can be explained. Due to her alienation from the town, she and her mother likely saw no use for a high-tech phone and relied solely on a landline when needed. Seeing as everyone in town hated Brynn, no one likely called. With only her mother by her side, Brynn took on her likes and hobbies as well.

Where does the timeline come into play? Early on in the movie, Brynn goes into town and everyone is dressed modern with no indication that the movie takes place in the 90s, 80s, or early 2000s. Audiences can also deduce the time frame based on the two headstones they see.

Hulu

Brynn visits her mother while in town, who died in 2019. Later on in No One Will Save You, Brynn sees Maude’s grave that revealed she was born in 2000 and died in 2012. With Brynn and Maude having been friends, Brynn was also 12 years old when she died. Brynn’s mother died in 2019, so she was 19 when she passed.

Seeing as Brynn lives alone and takes care of herself, it’s safe to assume that a few years have passed since her mother’s death. It leads to No One Will Save You taking place in 2023 or a bit earlier.

