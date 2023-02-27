When do new Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 episodes come out?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will be hitting Crunchyroll this week – but when can you stream it, when do new episodes come out, and what time?

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so its upcoming conclusion is obviously a very big deal. Despite the fact that the final season has been stretched into three parts over almost three years, fans are still on the edge of their seats.

The manga’s ending by Hajime Isayama has already been an impactful event. So, obviously, there’s a lot of anticipation for the anime’s final installment, and many fans are wondering when and where they can stream the show.

Crunchyroll has been a home for the series for many years, so the final season will be premiering on the streaming site around the same time that the final season will be premiering on TV in Japan. So here’s everything you need to know about the Attack on Titan Crunchyroll release schedule.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Episode 1 will be released on Crunchyroll on March 4, 2023.

The opening will actually be an hour-long special, so prepare yourself for that.

There will be 24 episodes in the final season’s third part – though to the annoyance of many fans, this “Final Season” will be split into two batches of 12.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 release schedule

Since we’re only aware of when the first 12 episodes are coming out, here is the release schedule for that first batch of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3:

Episode 1: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Episode 2: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Episode 3: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Episode 4: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Episode 5: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Episode 6: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Episode 7: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Episode 8: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Episode 9: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Episode 10: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Episode 11: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Episode 12: Saturday, May 20, 2023

We’ll update this section if there are any changes to the release dates, and check out the times of release below, as it could mean that you’re watching the show on a different day.

Dubbed anime fans may also have to wait longer, as the episodes are initially being released in Japanese with subtitles.

What time do new Attack on Titan episodes come out?

The premiere of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will take place in Japan at 12:25am on March 4. The Crunchyroll release will be as follows for other time zones:

7:25am PDT

10:25am EDT

12:25pm Brazil

3:25pm UK

4:25pm Central European Summer Time

8:55pm India Standard Time

2:25am Australia

4:25am New Zealand

The anime, which first began as a take of the remnants of humanity fighting off giant monstrous titans, has taken many a twist and turn since it first came out in 2013, and its finale is set to be the most gut-wrenching chapter yet, as can be seen from the newest trailer below:

