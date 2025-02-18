When did Gabby Petito die? American Murder reveals truth behind cause of death

The latest chapter of American Murder just dropped on Netflix, exploring the tragic case of Gabby Petito, the vanlife vlogger who was murdered by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

The true crime docu-series debuted in 2020 with American Murder: The Family Next Door, which centered on the crimes of Chris Watts. It continued exploring cases involving intimate partner violence with the second chapter on Laci Peterson.

Now, focus has turned to Gabby Petito, whose case went viral as it unfolded in real time back in August 2021. When swarms of protestors surrounded the Laundrie household looking for answers, Brian went on the run.

He died by suicide a month later, leaving behind a note confessing to murdering Gabby. Key details about what happened that day remain unanswered, but American Murder seeks to paint a clearer picture of the events leading up to Gabby’s death.

This is when police believe Gabby Petito died

Although there’s no definitive date for the day Gabby died, it’s believed she was murdered by Brian on August 27, 2021 – the day she was last seen.

On September 19, 2021, Gabby’s remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger–Teton National Forest. An autopsy report found that she had been killed between three to four weeks earlier, which puts the date between August 22 and August 29, 2021.

But there’s further evidence to suggest that the date was August 27. As is explored in American Murder: Gabby Petito, her mother, Nichole Schmidt, last spoke with Gabby on FaceTime a couple of days prior.

Although Nichole received texts from Gabby after the fact, she believes they were written by Brian. This includes a message sent on August 30, which Nichole found odd as it refers to Gabby’s grandfather as “Stan,” something NIchole doesn’t think her daughter would do.

As stated by the FBI, “After Ms. Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone. The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive.”

“The FBI investigation revealed that, between August 30 and September 1, 2021, Mr. Laundrie had used Ms. Petito’s debit card without authorization on his drive back to Florida from Wyoming,” it added.

Additionally, Gabby was last seen in public on August 27 at 2.11pm, with CCTV footage played in the Netflix doc showing her at a Whole Foods with Brian in Jackson, Wyoming.

As stated by Dr. Brent Blue of the Teton County Coroner’s Office, this was also the day Gabby’s cellphone was switched off.

Arguably the most telling evidence was Brian’s behavior on August 28. He took a series of chilling photos, seemingly while hiking alone, including photos of animal skulls and bones.

Later that day, he called his mom Roberta Laundrie for 55 minutes, and shortly after that, his father, Christopher, called an attorney.

Then, on August 29, Norma Jean Jalovec, a Wyoming resident, picked up Brian in Teton National Park – near where Gabby’s body was found – after spotting him hitchhiking alone.

Gabby Petito’s cause of death

Netflix

An autopsy report concluded that Gabby died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.” American Murder explores this in further detail, revealing that her body had been moved.

On September 19, 2021, during the police and FBI’s joint search efforts, Gabby’s body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping area in Wyoming, not far from where her and Brian’s van was spotted by YouTubers prior to her death.

FBI agent Kyle says in the Netflix docu-series, “She was laying on her side. She was wrapped up in a sweater.

“The last time we had confirmation that Gabby was alive was on August 27th. We didn’t find her until September 19th. So between that time frame, we believe she had been in that same position.

“In front of her was a burn scar on the ground, as if somebody had tried to light a small fire, but we didn’t find any fire-starting materials.

“Her boots were off, and they were next to her body and next to that fire. She was not laying in a natural position, and it appeared to the investigators at that time that the crime scene had been staged.”

The authorities had to work quickly to protect the crime scene from the press, with Kyle saying they also needed to protect Gabby’s dignity.

“Later on, the coroner ruled that Gabby’s death was a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma and manual strangulation,” he says.

How did Brian Laundrie die?

Brian’s skeletal remains were found in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021. A coroner report later determined the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Netflix

As reported by the FBI, alongside his belongings, a notebook was found by the investigators which contained written statements by Brian claiming responsibility for Gabby’s death.

However, Gabby’s family and friends express dismay over Brian’s account of what happened.

Brian claimed that Gabby’s death was an “unexpected tragedy,” and that it unfolded when they were trying to get back to their car by crossing streams.

“I hear a splash and a scream. I can barely see. I found her breathing barely, gasping… She was freezing cold. The temp had dropped. When I pulled Gabby out of the water, she couldn’t tell me what hurt,” he wrote.

“While carrying her, she continually made sounds of pain. Laying next to her, she said between violent shakes, gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain. I ended her life. I thought it was merciful.”

As said by Gabby’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, “Not one of the versions of Brian’s account was accurate by the findings of Gabby’s autopsy. The sole cause of her death was strangulation and nothing remotely or even close to what he said.”

American Murder: Gabby Petito is streaming on Netflix now.