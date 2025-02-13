If you love When Calls the Heart and Yellowstone, this is the perfect TV show for you

Can’t choose between trashy romance and absolute chaos on the ranch? Why should you? Hallmark has a hidden gem, combining When Calls the Heart and Yellowstone vibes – and it’s streaming now.

It’s been a few months since Yellowstone Season 5 ended, and the TV feels like it has a huge gap. 1923 Season 2 is back in a few weeks, but it’s not the same as the present-day Dutton family drama.

Meanwhile, When Calls the Heart fans will soon be in a panic of their own. Season 12 ends in just six weeks, and the promise of “darker” storylines ahead means nobody is having fun.

But what if Hallmark could bridge the two worlds – and what if it already has, and a binge-worthy TV show is streaming now? Hold onto your hats, because it’s true.

Ride is the Yellowstone of Hallmark with a When Calls the Heart twist

Introducing Ride, Hallmark’s answer to Yellowstone with a When Calls the Heart-style twist. Much like the former’s format, the drama is centered on the McMurrays, who are desperately trying to keep their Colorado ranch intact.

Instead of a Kevin Coster impersonator, the McMurrays are headed up by matriarch Isabel (Nancy Travis), who’s struggling with her champion bullrider son Cash (Beau Mirchoff) taking up the family mantle.

Elsewhere, former rodeo queen Missy (Tiera Skovbye) and “adopted” runaway Valeria (Sara García) join forces with the rest of the family to try and save their ranch.

As showrunner Sherri Cooper-Landsman told Deadline about Ride’s comparisons to Yellowstone: “All I knew when I read it was that I could be a good contributor because this was just a great family. That’s my sweet spot.

“For me, it was just this beautiful ranch setting and this family going through the stuff that family goes through. And to be honest, I hadn’t even watched Yellowstone, so I did not even think about that. It just was this beautiful setting and a world that Becky really knew so well.”

For Hallmark fans, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that all 10 episodes of Ride Season 1 are available to stream on the Hallmark+ app.

The downside? Ride was canceled after its first series aired. Though an official reason why was never given, it’s thought declining viewership numbers throughout the show’s airing contributed to its quick decline.

However, there’s no shortage of things to catch up on on the streaming service. When Calls the Heart and The Way Home are airing weekly, with new movies dropping every other day. You can also watch Yellowstone on Paramount+ and Netflix.

