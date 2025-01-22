Jack left When Calls the Heart for a “very personal” reason

It’s been seven seasons since we saw Elizabeth’s late husband on screens (aside from his medal), but the reason why Jack left When Calls the Heart is more involved than what meets the eye.

If you started watching When Calls the Heart in Season 12, you might not be aware of just how significant Elizabeth’s love life is. She’s currently settling into a new relationship with Nathan, having previously been engaged to Lucas in Seasons 8-10.

Article continues after ad

Back in the early days, she was married to Jack. However, he suddenly left the show during Season 5, leaving Elizabeth in the lurch.

Seven seasons later and one of Jack’s big secrets – in the form of a lost Commissioning medal – has reared its head. But where is the man it should be attached to, and why did he leave?

Does Jack die in When Calls the Heart?

Yes. Jack died in When Calls the Heart Season 5 off-screen in a freak landslide accident while on a Mountie mission.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

Jack was on a training mission in Fort Clay in the When Calls the Heart episode ‘In My Dreams,’ just two days after his wedding to Elizabeth. We never see the death, but his body is recovered and the town comes together and says their goodbyes.

The town dedicates the school in Jack’s honor, which is when it’s revealed that Elizabeth is pregnant and gives birth to a baby boy – Little Jack. Elizabeth struggles with staying in Hope Valley but ultimately knows it is her calling.

Article continues after ad

In When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1, Hargraves tells Elizabeth that Jack’s Commissioning medal had been found while a team was excavating the area where he died.

The reveal creates some ongoing tension between Elizabeth and Nathan, while Little Jack feels more connected to his dad than ever before. Whether this is going to be an ongoing issue for the new couple remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Why did Daniel Lissing leave?

According to actor Daniel Lissing, he left When Calls the Heart for “very personal reasons,” adding both Hallmark and the cast were “nothing but supportive.”

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

He continued to Entertainment Tonight: “It’s funny the way the world works. If I had stayed on the show, and been there during Season 6 and shot and all that kind of stuff, then I wouldn’t have met [my fiancee] Nadia, you know? And I wouldn’t be getting married and I wouldn’t be at this place in my life where I feel really in line with what I’m meant to be doing personally and professionally, so no regrets at all.

“How can I look at my future wife and say, ‘Oh, I should’ve stayed on this job?’ She’s my life, you know? That’s my personal life and that’s exponentially more important to me than a job.”

Article continues after ad

Lissing also added that he wouldn’t rule out appearing in a flashback, stating: “That would be so much fun. Of course. Just to go up there and see everyone again. I could see my old horse, Taylor. Look, if Hallmark called me for anything, I’d be there. They were there for me for five years so of course, I love those guys, so anytime.”

Article continues after ad

Fans speculated the Season 11 cliffhanger of Hargraves needing to talk to Elizabeth “about her late husband” would result in Jack coming back from the dead, or even still being alive as we never saw his death on-screen. However, this never materialized.

Article continues after ad

Lissing has been seen in S.W.A.T., The Rookie, The Cleaning Lady, Catering Christmas, and Christmas Keepsake since his time on the binge-worthy TV show.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.

For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.