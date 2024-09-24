When Calls the Heart spinoff set to drop massive casting bombshell for Season 2

Fans might have a while to wait for When Calls the Heart Season 12, but When Hope Calls Season 2 is officially getting started. Even better, the spinoff could majorly link the two in a brand-new way.

It’s an interesting time to be a fan of When Calls the Heart. Season 12 isn’t due until next year, with Season 11 leaving fans on a cliffhanger that could change the binge-worthy TV show for good.

Just as she makes her relationship with Nathan public, Elizabeth receives some unsettling news from Hargraves. Claiming to be about her deceased husband Jack – who died in an off-screen landslide back in Season 5 – some fans believe he could be coming back from the dead.

So when spinoff When Hope Calls announced they would be bringing back “familiar faces” for Season 2, a connection was made. Could we be about to see more of Elizabeth’s private life behind the scenes?

As of right now, we don’t know. Many fans didn’t even think the sequel would get a second season, yet plans look to be moving along at a fast pace. Sisters Lillian and Grace are the stars of this new TV show, following their challenges in the 1916 historical town.

Instagram/@greatamericanfamily

TV channel Great American Family wrote on Instagram: “We’re thrilled to announce the sequel to ‘When Hope Calls,’ starring Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Nick Bateman, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Morgan Kohan and RJ Hatanaka beginning production for a series premiere in January 2025 on Great American Family.”

The channel also added, “More familiar faces as well as NEW stars will join the cast over the next two weeks.”

While these said new faces could be anybody’s guess, Elizabeth isn’t the only potential link to When Calls the Heart Season 12.

Since his bad luck in Season 11, fans have had a hard time trying to guess what’s in store for Lucas. He’s lost his resort as the plans lay in tatters, and his ex-girlfriend tried to kill him with the help of a rogue handyman.

So what remains for him in the original series? It doesn’t feel like much – and that could make him the perfect candidate for a spinoff cross-over.

We won’t find out who’s on board for another few weeks, but you can rest assured that your favorite core cast from When Hope Calls is coming back for more. Lori Loughlin’s involvement has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, check out more small-town drama with Virgin River Season 6 and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3. You can also find more TV shows streaming this month.