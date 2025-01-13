When Calls the Heart Season 13 renewal ‘leaked’ with 3 other Hallmark projects

We’re only two episodes into Season 12, but according to industry publications, When Calls the Heart Season 13 is all but a given.

It’s the longest-running show on Hallmark, and for good reason. When Calls the Heart takes the beauty of everyday life and combines it with the magic of period drama, not leaving our screens since it debuted in 2014.

We’ve watched a host of characters come and go on the binge-worthy TV show, with Season 12 currently setting up its latest batch of drama. Lucas has a new love interest, Rosemary has her own radio show, and Elizabeth and Nathan have almost been driven apart by Jack’s secret.

But even before we’ve got to the end of its 12-episode run, there’s news. When Calls the Heart Season 13 is all but confirmed, alongside some brand-new Hallmark projects.

When Calls the Heart Season 13 could already be underway

If you’ve got an Eagle-eye, you might have noticed the January issue of Production Weekly listing four new Hallmark shows, including When Calls the Heart Season 13.

It’s worth remembering at this point that Hallmark hasn’t officially announced or confirmed anything, which has led some fans to wonder if the outlet has picked up old information by accident. But given confirmed series like Netflix‘s Black Doves Season 2 and 3 Body Problem Season 2 also feature in the same issue, this seems unlikely.

Chicken Sisters 2, True Justice 2, and Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Death In D Minor were all also listed alongside When Calls the Heart.

Given that we have hardly made a dent in Season 12 yet, we’ve got no idea what When Calls the Heart Season 13 could have in store for us. Currently, there’s nothing to suggest the main cast won’t all be coming back, with newbies like Edie being set up for the long haul.

Of course, this is all subject to change. The current series isn’t set to finish until March, with Season 2 of spinoff show When Hope Calls following suit a few months later.

It also remains unclear whether there will be any further Christmas specials to break the seasons up. We’ve not had any spinoffs since Season 8, so fans are probably best off keeping expectations low here.

While we wait for an official update, Seasons 1-11, alongside all of the specials and spinoffs, can currently be found on Hallmark+.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel. You can catch up with our Episode 1 and Episode 2 recaps while you wait for the next episode.

Check out the When Calls the Heart Season 12 release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and more new TV shows streaming this month.