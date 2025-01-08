There’s a sneaky way to watch When Calls the Heart Season 12 for free

When Calls the Heart Season 12 can be found on the Hallmark Channel and app – but if you’re savvy, you can watch it somewhere else for free.

The fictional town of Hope Valley wouldn’t be the first place you looked for scalding drama, but the premiere of When Calls the Heart Season 12 has already threatened to tear our lead romantic duo apart.

Seven seasons after her husband Jack died in a landslide accident, Elizabeth was given his Commissioning medal found in the debris. This has put a major strain on her relationship with new boyfriend Nathan, even though things seem smoothed over for the time being.

We’ve got the rest of the series to find out if our lovers are no more, and you can catch each episode as it comes out for free.

You can watch When Calls the Heart Season 12 for free without cable

If you don’t already have a Hallmark subscription, fans can watch When Calls the Heart Season 12 for free through trials on Philo and FuboTV.

Each free trial lasts for seven days, with Philo then $28 per month after. FuboTV is $24.99 for the first month, then $32 per month after. Of course, fans aren’t just getting Hallmark content for the price – each platform has access to around 200 channels.

If you want to cancel after your free trial, going directly to Hallmark would be the most cost-effective option. Plans start from $7.99 per month, with Hallmark+ having access to the channel’s entire back catalog (yes, including all 11 seasons and additional Christmas specials of When Calls the Heart).

Where this differs slightly is for fans outside the US. The monthly price is about the same (it’s £4.99 for UK viewers), the access to content differs. As is true for many streaming services, not all of the same titles are available in different regions. So far, it seems that When Calls the Heart Season 12 is US only.

But never fear! That’s when a VPN comes in handy. Once you have one, just change your location to the US, sign up for the Hallmark streamer, and start watching.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and more on how to watch outside of the US.

For similar vibes, check out Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, and shows if you like Virgin River.