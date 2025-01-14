When Calls the Heart Season 12 has already revealed Oliver’s shocking new secret

When Calls the Heart Season 12 has been busy teeing up the latest batch of drama, but it’s already given away new Mountie Oliver’s big secret.

While Nathan and Elizabeth briefly hit the rocks after Jack’s big secret was revealed by Hargraves, the Mountie team now has a new recruit. Hargraves has assigned Oliver to be looked after by Nathan, showing him the ropes around Hope Valley.

There’s an issue, though. Oliver is at the bottom of his class in the TV show, despite being incredibly intelligent and hard-working. Nathan knows there’s something more to him than meets the eye, but he can’t figure out what.

Article continues after ad

This is set to come to a head as Oliver reveals a secret in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3. But what if the answer is already staring us in the face?

Oliver has a long-lost relative in When Calls the Heart Season 12

Now the promo for When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3 has dropped, it’s clear Oliver is likely related to Hargraves in some way. Originally from Jameson, we know Oliver’s father died some years before, and he isn’t close with his mother.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

Understandably, Oliver is in need of community, and where better to find that than in a Mountie squad run by a distant relative? If nothing else, it would easily explain how Oliver has got to where he is without the class grades to back it up.

Hargraves was first introduced back in Season 8, with his time on screen since used sparingly. We still don’t know a great deal about him, so his family tree is up for the taking.

Article continues after ad

Even if it’s not the most likely candidate Hargraves, fans shouldn’t rule out another relation of some sort elsewhere in Hope Valley. If we follow logic, there’s a chance someone in Oliver’s family was also a Mountie. If it’s not Hargraves, that leaves the most likely option as his dead father.

This would then echo Jack’s plot – Oliver could be following in the footsteps of his dad, who potentially died while on a Mountie mission. Regardless, Oliver’s family lore is about to be spilled in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel. You can catch up with our Episode 1 and Episode 2 recaps while you wait for the next episode.

Check out the When Calls the Heart Season 12 release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and more new TV shows streaming this month.