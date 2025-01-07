Who is Neill Fearnley? When Calls the Heart Season 12 dedication explained

When Calls the Heart came with an expected dedication at the end of its Season 12 premiere. But who exactly is Neill Fearnley?

The hit Hallmark TV show has been on our screens for the last 10 years, following teacher Elizabeth as she navigates small-town life in the fictional Canadian town of Hope Valley. Fans have been waiting a year for Season 12 to debut, but it’s still got some burning questions left to answer.

Hargaves has just spilled a huge secret about Jack, who died in a landslide accident in Season 5, which could affect the blossoming relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan.

Before we find out if they split, Episode 1 ended with a dedication. But who was Neill Fearnley, and how was he involved with When Calls the Heart?

Who is Neill Fearnley?

Neill Fearnley was a director for When Calls the Heart, having been with the show since its first season.

Instagram/When Calls the Heart

Between 2014-2024, Fearnley directed 47 episodes of the binge-worthy TV show across multiple seasons. The last episode directed by him is Season 11 Episode 2, titled ‘Tomorrow Never Knows.’

Alongside When Calls the Heart, Fearnley also worked as a director on Hallmark movie franchises including the Ruby Herring Mysteries and the Garage Sale Mysteries.

He died in 2024, with his family saying in a statement: “He spent more than forty years directing film and television; it was his true passion. He had a deep love for astronomy and was an avid reader, with an affection for science fiction and fantasy.

“Neill will be deeply missed in the hearts of those he left behind.”

Hallmark

When Calls the Heart posted on Instagram, “It’s with a sad heart we say goodbye to our friend and consummate director, Neill Fearnley. Neill was there for the first season of When Calls the Heart, directing episodes across the first 10 seasons and helped us create our story-telling world.

“He was a gift to Hope Valley and a gift to humanity. His generous heart and brilliant mind will be deeply missed.”

How did Neill Fearnley die?

Fearnley died after a “long battle with ALS” on July 13, 2024, according to his family.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and is a progressive neurological disorder that affects motor neurons – the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movements.

All of Season 12 is decided to him

You likely saw a dedication to Fearnley at the end of When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1. The team has since confirmed on socials that the entire season is dedicated to his legacy.

Instagram/When Calls the Heart

“A special dedication of the season to Neill Fearnley who will always remain in our hearts and who is forever part of our When Calls the Heart and #Hearties family,” they explained in a post.

“Such a wonderful man – a heartbreaking loss for so many of us. To work with him and get to know him for over a decade on wcth has been an incredible gift. What a gem of a human! Neill, you are already deeply missed,” replied Loretta Walsh, who has played Florence Blakeley-Yost since Season 1.

Chloe McKinnon first appeared as Lily Watson in 2024, adding, “My first Director on WCTH. He was so sweet and patient and kind… sending love to his family and friends.”

Hallmark

Lead actress Erin Krawkow, who plays Elizabeth, wrote on socials: “Neill loved directing. He loved being on set. And he loved @wcth_tv. He cared so deeply for all of us.

“He was always so protective of Elizabeth – and of the girl playing her. In fact his very first text message to me encouraged me not to wear a corset for a stunt scene. There he was, quietly looking out for me.

“I wish we’d had more time together. It doesn’t feel real that he’s gone. But Neill’s memory will remain in my heart. And I’ll care twice as big in his honor.”

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.

