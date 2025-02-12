When Calls the Heart Season 12’s biggest cameo ever could remain in the show

Okay, no surprises for guessing who the big cameo was in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6. But with any luck, they’ll be back for more.

There’s a healthy rotation of residents coming in and out of Hope Valley, and after a decade on the air, you’d expect as much. Heiress Ava appears to be following in Elizabeth’s footsteps, while Edie is a fresh new love interest for Lucas.

Of course, there are also those we’ve lost along the way. Elizabeth’s first husband Jack has been a goner since Season 5 and Jeanette hot-footed it out of town after being unmasked as a fake gangster who shot her own boyfriend (probably for the best).

Even amongst all this drama, the biggest When Calls the Heart cameo only arrived last week. But are they here to stay?

Melissa Gilbert could find a way to stay in When Calls the Heart Season 12

Melissa Gilbert’s Georgie McGill is a staple character in new episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 12. If her storyline continues on the path it started, we could see her stick around for long after her two-episode arc.

Here’s what’s happened in Episode 6:

Nathan decides to bring in forensic specialist Inspector Georgie McGill into the double-coin investigation. They bring her up to speed on what they know, including Toddy Davis and the Garrison connection.

On the train to the jail, we learn more about Bill and Georgie’s backstory. The pair already know each other from training, with Bill being the only person able to look over the fact Georgie is a woman – though seemingly being ignored by Bill drove Georgie “crazy.”

Bill is allegedly going to experience “unrequited” love with Georgie, though it’s not yet known how this unfolds. Actor Jack Wagner explained: “My character Bill has a history with her. Nathan and I walk into the jail and she turns around to work with Nathan… and all of a sudden, boom. We get to peel back the history in the next half of the season.”

Given the fact Georgie is now involved in an investigation much bigger than she is – not to mention she’s involved with the police – it would make sense for us to see her again. She’s got personal connections in Hope Valley through Bill and a growing professional relationship with Nathan.

Even Gilbert herself is hoping for more, including an appearance in the possible Season 13. Speaking to The Edify Show, she explained: “That would be delightful, I will keep my fingers crossed. We’ve had this conversation in my family and I said ‘Guys, are we all down if this happens and I go back?’ and everybody said ‘Go go go!'”

