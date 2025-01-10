When Calls the Heart Season 12 might have already revealed Lucas’ love interest

As When Calls the Heart Season 12 kicks off, details about Lucas’ new love have been few and far between… until Hallmark made the secret blindingly obvious.

We’ve been so busy watching Elizabeth and Nathan – alongside the revelation of Jack’s secret news – that we’ve hardly been looking at another blossoming romance about to unfold. Lucas is hellbent on getting his life back together after losing it all in Season 11.

He was almost killed by his ex-girlfriend, who posed as a fictional gangster to try and take control of the town. Lucas survived being shot but did lose his dream resort project in the process. Oh, and he was still coming off the back of being dumped by Elizabeth in Season 10.

While When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 sets up tension for Elizabeth and Nathan, it’s Episode 2 that not-so-subtly makes new inroads for Lucas’ love life.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 trailer gives Lucas’ love away

In the trailer for When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 2, titled ‘You Get What You Give,’ Lucas is introduced to Edie Martell from the Cattlemen’s Association (a very real group that consults on the beef industry). While she tells him there’s a “problem” with his national park plans, we’re likely missing a very obvious clue.

As far as we know, Lucas’ love interest is a new character specifically being brought in for Season 12. The pair will have to spend a great deal of time together to get to know each other… and what better excuse than an all-consuming plan to create a national park?

“Well, there is one of the new characters that’s coming to town who represents a fairly strong opposition to Lucas, and I think within that is a spark of chemistry, and we will see where that goes,” star Chris McNally previously told Good Housekeeping.

“I’m not sure yet, but I also don’t want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be excited to meet this new individual and get to know them and follow that journey.”

Of course, Edie represents an immediate form of opposition. It doesn’t get more obvious than stating “I think there may be a problem with your national park plan” on your first meet, which indicates any professional tension could turn into sizzling personal chemistry.

This is all we know about Edie so far – we’ve got no confirmed plans for her character development, nor how long she’s set to stay in Capital City. On top of that, it’s a mystery whether she’ll even get to Hope Valley at all.

But is her arrival a huge coincidence? We think not.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel. Check out the When Calls the Heart Season 12 release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and more new TV shows streaming this month.