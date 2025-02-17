When Calls the Heart Season 12 won’t be the last time we see Fiona

Hearties have seen Fiona in multiple episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 12, but it feels like her on-screen scenes are on borrowed time. Luckily, it’s likely we’ll see her return to Hope Valley.

Fiona Miller – played by Landman’s Kayla Wallace – was introduced back in Season 6, originally on assignment to Hope Valley to help establish and train a new telephone operator to run the phone calls connecting the town to the outside world.

Article continues after ad

She’s been in and out of When Calls the Heart like a cat on a summer’s day, but we’ve now seen her in three episodes of Season 12. Given she first returned to town in Episode 5, there’s an unspoken sense her return will be a brief one.

But even if this is where her journey in When Calls the Heart Season 12 ends, it’s likely not the end of Fiona’s story. Season 13 has had to be confirmed but viewership is strong – and if it works out, Fiona will likely be seen for one reason.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fiona’s exit “never permanent” from When Calls the Heart

Speaking to Swooon, star Kevin McGarry – who is also married to Wallace in real life – clarified Fiona’s departure from Hope Valley is “never permanent,” meaning there’s a good chance we’ll see her coming back season after season.

Hallmark

“Every time Fiona leaves, it’s never like a permanent thing. I think, not only for Kayla and the character Fiona, but we might see a lot of the other characters come back as well,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

In Season 12 Episode 7, Fiona’s exit was made all the more real. With an impending marriage proposal and an offer on the salon, Fiona believes San Francisco is the place she needs to settle down. As she puts it, “I want to be somewhere where I can make a difference,” originally having left to join the Suffragette movement.

“She’s made all these great friends on the show as well. She’ll take any opportunity she can to be part of it,” McGarry continued. “And, you know, an opportunity presented itself. She was able to find time in her busy schedule. It was great having her on set. I think she did a great job.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Selfishly, there’s another reason Wallace might want to be coming back – to spend more time with McGarry. The pair met on the set of shooting Season 6 and haven’t looked back since.

“I owe a lot to When Calls the Heart for not only helping my career and giving me a job and meeting all my friends, but meeting Kayla, meeting my wife, it’s been the most special part of being on that show,” he added.

Article continues after ad

It’s currently known if Fiona will be in any more of When Calls the Heart Season 12’s second half.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.