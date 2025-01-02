When is When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 out? Full release schedule

Strap in, Hearties! We’re heading back to Hope Valley in a matter of days – and When Calls the Heart Season 12 could have some massive twists in store.

It’s a great time to be a fan of all things on the Hallmark Channel. Not only is When Calls the Heart coming back for more, but spinoff When Hope Calls will also debut its second season this month.

Now Virgin River Season 6 has been and gone, the door is left wide open for more small-town drama to take the lead. New couple Elizabeth and Nathan are poised and ready… even if a major secret is about to come out about Elizabeth’s late husband, Jack.

While Lucas is left in the lurch, new beginnings are on the horizon. But when is When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 out?

What time is When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 1 out?

Episode 1 of When Calls the Heart Season 12, titled ‘The Mountie Way,’ will stream on the Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025, at 9/8c.

Hallmark

Unlike most US TV shows that schedule releases to Eastern time (ET) or Pacific time (PT), When Calls the Heart goes by Central time (C). For those outside the US, “9/8c” basically means Season 12 Episode 1 will drop at 9pm Eastern and 8pm Central. This also means it’ll air at 6pm Pacific time.

However, this is all less brilliant news if you actually are based outside the US. Episode 1 drops at 2am on January 6 UK time, meaning 3am CET and 4am for those in Eastern Europe.

It’s slightly easier for other time zones, including Brazil (11pm) and India (7.30am).

There’s a slight catch to much of this information – it isn’t as straightforward as it seems to stream When Calls the Heart outside of the US.

How many episodes are there?

While only two episodes have officially been confirmed as of writing, we can make the logical assumption that there will be 12 episodes overall.

Hallmark

You only have to look back over Seasons 8-11 to see the binge-worthy TV show has fallen into a pattern of dropping 12 episodes at a time.

The seasonal breakdown of episodes looks something like this:

Season 1 – 12 episodes

Season 2 – 7 episodes

Season 3 – 8 episodes

Season 4 – 10 episodes

Season 5 – 10 episodes

Season 6 – 9 episodes

Season 7 – 10 episodes

Season 8 – 12 episodes

Season 9 – 12 episodes

Season 10 – 12 episodes

Season 11 – 12 episodes

Given the show’s wobbly consistency with delivering a similar amount of episodes season after season, another 12-episode run can’t exactly be guaranteed. However, it looks likely thanks to zero deviation since Season 8.

It’s worth remembering that the numbers above are all without factoring in the various specials that slot in between seasons. Don’t worry though – you don’t need to have watched them for things to make sense.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 release schedule

Hallmark

Currently, only two episodes have a confirmed release schedule, which looks like this:

Episode 1, ‘The Mountie Way’: January 5, 2025 Elizabeth receives a sentimental surprise in time for Little Jack’s first day of school; Nathan trains a new Mountie cadet; Rosemary and Lee make a landmark decision.

Episode 2, ‘TBA’: January 12, 2025

What you should expect in Season 12

While plot details are largely still uncertain, Season 12 needs to answer five key questions – what Hargreaves has to tell Elizabeth, if Jack is actually still alive, whether Elizabeth and Nathan get engaged, where Jeanette has gone, and what’s next for Lucas.

At the end of Season 11, Nathan’s superior officer, Andrew Hargraves, turns up at Mike and Mei’s wedding – which is also where Elizabeth and Nathan made their public debut as a couple.

Nathan assumes that Hargraves wants a word with him, but he’s actually come for Elizabeth. We hear him say, “Mrs. Thornton, it’s about your late husband,” just before the series comes to an end.

For longtime When Calls the Heart fans, this is a headscratcher. Elizabeth’s late husband Jack died back in Season 5 in a landslide while on a training mission in Fort Clay. This all happened off-screen, which means, amazingly, he could actually still be alive.

As for Lucas, the tide appears to be turning. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, star Chris McNally hinted a “spark of chemistry” could be about to change everything.

“Well, there is one of the new characters that’s coming to town who represents a fairly strong opposition to Lucas, and I think within that is a spark of chemistry, and we will see where that goes,” he explained.

“I’m not sure yet, but I also don’t want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be excited to meet this new individual and get to know them and follow that journey.”

