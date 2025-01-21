When Calls the Heart Season 12 teases return of missing fan-favorite character

If you think Hope Valley has been missing a fan favorite, you’d be right. Thanks to an early episode synopsis, they just might be coming back to When Calls the Heart Season 12.

When any TV show has been running for over a decade, it’s only right that many characters will come and go. In fact, you’re likely feeling a little lost as When Calls the Heart heads into its 12th season.

Thankfully, Hope Valley has some mainstays. The small-town drama still revolves around Elizabeth, who is now settling into a new relationship with Mountie Nathan. Jack has long gone (RIP) with Lucas also out of the picture, settling into business over in Capital City.

While the likes of Rosemary, Mike, and Mei are still around, one Hope Valley favorite has quietly disappeared from screens. However, When Calls the Heart Season 12 might have just teased their return.

Fiona rumored to reappear in When Calls the Heart Season 12

The official episode synopsis for When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 5 reads: “Elizabeth develops a new method of teaching. Nathan goes undercover. A familiar face returns to Hope Valley with an unlucky heiress in tow. Lucas and Lee face their differences.” Fans believe this is talking about Fiona.

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, Fiona Miller was introduced back in Season 6, and was last fleetingly seen in Season 11. She was originally on assignment to Hope Valley to help establish and train a new telephone operator to run the phone calls connecting within Hope Valley and the outside world.

Fast forward six seasons and she’s vanished – but perhaps not for long. Thanks to new stills released by Hallmark, a new character can be seen talking to a woman, whose face is obscured from behind. While the newbie is Tiera Skovbye in an as-of-yet unknown role, the unidentified head looks exactly like Fiona.

Coupled with the episode description, it’s not too much belief suspension to believe she’s the “familiar face.” Previously leaving the show to film Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, actress Kayla Wallace spoke about her return to People Magazine.

“My husband’s on that show, so it’s still very much in my life. And we’re friends with a lot of the cast,” she explained. “It’s never a goodbye. It’s never a goodbye. It’s just always like, can it work out with whatever’s going on in my life that year?”

Hallmark hasn’t officially confirmed if Wallace will return as Fiona in future episodes.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark Channel. Check out the When Calls the Heart Season 12 release schedule, how to watch outside of the US, and more new TV shows streaming this month.