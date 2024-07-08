When Calls the Heart Season 12 may include LGBT storyline on one condition

It’s not been confirmed, but When Calls the Heart fans have spotted some sapphic tension, meaning – with a caveat – there could be an LGBT romance in Season 12.

While it’s been greenlit, fans currently have no idea what’s to come in When Calls the Heart Season 12. With Season 11 only wrapping up a few weeks ago, fans are still reeling over its cliffhanger, “bad writing,” and possible character storyline changes (looking at you, Lucas).

However, the binge worthy TV show might have one thing going for it in future episodes: a lesbian romance storyline. Over on Reddit, fans have been debating the chances of Fiona and Faith getting together in Season 12 after plenty of scenes showed them nursing an unspoken tension.

If this is true, fans could expect a new couple to ship in When Calls the Heart’s future… but only if the story stays historically accurate.

“I’m not a person who thinks queer relationships are necessary in every show and I’m not forcing anything but I don’t know if it’s just me but there is some odd tension between Fiona and Faith,” one fan weighed in.

“I mean the show is far from historically accurate and technically lesbian relationships were not illegal in Canada circa 1920. I don’t know if I’m delusional, does anyone else notice this?”

A second agreed, “Since the moment Fiona arrived I thought her character was LBGTQ+,” while a third stated, “Personally I always thought Fiona was a lesbian, she didn’t date and was always interested in manly things. I seriously thought she and Faith were going to be in a lesbian relationship.”

Introduced back in Season 6, Fiona hasn’t had a single romance during her time in When Calls the Heart, except for one previous unnamed ex-fiancé who is mentioned in passing. She’s recently arrived back in Hope Valley after spending extensive time campaigning for women’s rights in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Faith has been a series regular since Season 2, and has left a string of male suitors in her wake. She spent Season 11 trying to combat a feeling of loneliness, suggesting that a further romance could be on the cards in When Calls the Heart Season 12.

Regardless of historical accuracy, some fans aren’t convinced the TV show will stray from typical relationships of the time period.

One fan stated, “My husband and I did pick up on some vibes. It would be such an interesting storyline! Crossing my fingers.” But another commented, “I’ve been thinking the same myself. I’m sure the show won’t go there but I would love if they did.”

“I can’t see it. I think they would lose a lot of their loyal fanbase if they made it a thing,” one said.

