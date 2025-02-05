When Calls the Heart Season 12 is about to introduce 2 explosive new storylines

“Explosive” probably isn’t a word you associate with Hope Valley. But as far as Hearties will be concerned, When Calls the Heart Season 12 is about to be turned upside down.

Hallmark has got something hugely right with When Calls the Heart – people are really interested in watching day-to-day life on screen. Instead if traumatic drama and gimmicks other Hallmark storylines have, Hope Valley nurtures the relationships within its own community.

This is where “explosive” takes on a slightly new meaning. Think less Tom Cruise jumping off a burning building, and more unexpected dynamics that would change seeing what we love on screen as we know it.

Article continues after ad

In the second half of When Calls the Heart Season 12, we’re set to get two such narratives we didn’t see coming. Strap in… things are about to get bumpy on this binge-worthy TV show.

Bill has “unrequited love” with major guest star

Longtime fan fave Bill (Jack Wagner) has been around the block a few times – but in Season 12 Episode 6, he’ll experience an “unrequited love” thanks to Little House on the Prairie alum Melissa Gilbert.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

Thanks to a Facebook Live Hallmark held prior to the episode’s release, we know a few key details heading in. Bill and Georgie (Gilbert) will be brought together to “work on a mystery,” with the pair sharing a kiss later down the line. We don’t yet know how this dalliance ends up being unrequited.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Gilbert didn’t work with other cast members like Erin Krawkow – who plays Elizabeth – at all. The exception is Pascale Hutton (Rosemary), who is set to be involved in the pair’s storyline along the way.

Wagner described their time together as an “exciting pairing,” though it’s not known if Gilbert’s guest spot extends beyond the one episode.

“I have only seen the teaser but she was fantastic,” Wagner explained. “I think she’s gonna just inject a real adrenaline into this show, I think people are gonna love just to see her on camera.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“My character Bill has a history with her. Nathan and I walk into the jail and she turns around to work with Nathan… and all of a sudden, boom. We get to peel back the history in the next half of the season.”

Hearties see Hope Valley as it’s never been seen before

At the same time, When Calls the Heart is being fully propelled into the 1920s. We’ve only started to see hints of the decade creeping in, but Hope Valley is set to become a party haven, Great Gatsby style.

Article continues after ad

Hallmark

Of course, Rosemary started up her radio show in Episode 2, while Allie’s birthday dance party caused a community stir in Episode 4. But in Episode 7, things are set to be kicked up a notch.

The full episode synopsis reads: “Elizabeth and Nathan’s date night leads to an undercover operation at a glamorous party; Lucas and Edie grow closer over cards; Rosemary holds auditions for a play.”

Article continues after ad

This is undoubtedly the most modern we’ve ever seen Elizabeth dress, given her personal style has dramatically changed since Season 1. We’ve also yet to see this kind of nightlife in When Calls the Heart, which will almost certainly lead to bigger drama ahead.

Article continues after ad

Dancing is going to feature heavily in the second half of Season 12, with Hope Valley being swept along with the party scene. If eyebrows were raised by a few teens learning the Charleston in the schoolhouse, what will this bring?

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.