When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 7 recap: Nathan almost blows his cover

The double-coin investigation heats up when Elizabeth is suddenly thrown into the firing line. Thankfully, When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 7 has a dazzling reward for her.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that dance is a key part of When Calls the Heart this season. Eyebrows have been raised by Allie’s dance party, and Elizabeth has had her work cut out trying to learn the Charleston to stay one step ahead of the kids.

It’s just as well that she did, though. Episode 7 means entering a world she’s not completely familiar with – the roaring 1920s. It’s now 1921 in Hope Valley, but a new decade has so far only come through in drips, like Rosemary’s radio show and the mercantile comic book craze.

Through no fault of her own, Elizabeth is about to be thrown into the big, bad world of partying in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 7. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Rosemary turns Fellini in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 7

After being surprised by Lee with a trip to Cape Ford, Rosemary decides to put on a production of The Importance of Being Earnest – which she will write, direct, and star in. Mike auditions, but Rosemary is dismayed by the lack of “swashbuckling, bold” male talent in Hope Valley. After seeing Bill in action, she manages to persuade him to take on the role of Algernon.

As rehearsals begin, Ava tries to muscle in… much to Rosemary’s dismay. Not even needing a script to play opposite Bill, she explains she was once in an amateur production of the same play. Lee explains he invited her down to help with costumes after Ava was so insistent to help. Rosemary puts her in charge of props after the pair make sly digs at each others’ performance of Gwendoline.

At home, Rosemary is stressed about how many roles there are to fill in the play. Lee encourages her to choose Ava, with Rosemary revealing she feels threatened by her. Lee assures Rosemary there is no one like her, with Rosemary thanking him for always being by her side.

Lucas and Edie butt heads

Bill sends Allie and Oliver on a wild goose chase to the governor’s office while he fills Nathan in on the double-coin case. Similar coins have showed up in Amsterdam, though the suspects wouldn’t reveal to police how they got there.

Despite Bill’s assumptions, Lucas does see what news Allie and Oliver have for him. They’ve found a way for everyone to be happy after the last town meeting – an old meadow can be used for cattle to pass without them touching the stream, meaning salmon can spawn again. They can’t yet see why it’s not being used, but it’s something to look into.

Lucas later runs into Edie, explaining what the kids have told him. Encouraging Lucas to draft a new proposal, Lucas asks for help with the legal language. Edie leaves before the pair can have dinner together. However, she later arrives at his office with a deck of cards.

But there’s an ulterior motive. Edie asks him to drop the land proposal in order to save people “a lot of hassle.” When Lucas asks where the move has come from, Edie says it’s under attorney-client privilege, insisting they can still be friends.

A party puts Elizabeth and Nathan in the frame

With the help of Lee, Elizabeth surprises Nathan with two train tickets to Union City. She tries to keep the reason why a surprise but is soon coaxed into talking by Nathan. They’re going to see the “new Buster Keaton picture,” and he is thrilled with the idea of a weekend away. After seeing the movie, they run into none other than Toddy Davis himself, passing Elizabeth off as “Diane.”

Toddy explains he’s just got back from Amsterdam, lining up with what Bill told Nathan earlier. They end up being invited to “a bash” by Toddy and wife Trudy, meaning they’re officially undercover. The bash ends up being a swinging 20s party, complete with a big band and a lively crowd. Everyone is stunned by Elizabeth’s outfit as she walks in, who has borrowed a gold dress from Trudy.

Nathan brings Elizabeth up to speed on what’s going on, explaining Toddy is the key to Great Train Robbery. He briefs them on their joint backstories as “shady coin dealers,” just before they’re whisked onto the dancefloor. Elizabeth pretends to drink and butter up Trudy for more information, who appears to be trying to do the same to her.

When Toddy joins the conversation later on, their story appears to unravel. Nathan uses a real-life memory to explain how he fell in love with “Diane,” leaving Elizabeth astounded. Nathan and Elizabeth later sing ‘You Made Me Love You’ for the crowd to much applause.

Toddy later tells Nathan he has something for the fake wealthy client Nathan previously told him about, showing a 24-carat pocket watch with the same emblem as the double-headed coin. Toddy claims to have gotten it from a rancher in Benson Hills, with Nathan saying he’ll “talk to his guy” to buy a few.

Meanwhile, Ava is starting to give the saloon some problems. She’s running up an expensive tab, leaving Lee and Mike to think they can’t afford her. Rosemary agrees, picking holes in Ava’s alleged story of being an heiress. Surely parents who are supposedly traveling the world can afford for their daughter not to be a barmaid?

Fiona helps Elizabeth write a guide on her educational curriculum to be sent to other teachers in the area. Mr. Weaver accepts Fiona’s offer for the salon. Joseph tries to convince Henry to join the church choir while they make backdrops for Rosemary’s play, but he is hesitant.

