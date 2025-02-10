When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 recap: Allie discovers Oliver’s huge secret

Hearties are now at the halfway point of When Calls the Heart Season 12 with Episode 6, and there are still major secrets to uncover. Plus, our iconic cameo is finally in Hope Valley.

Hallmark’s hit TV show is roaring into the 1920s, complete with a radio show and bundles of time dancing the Charleston. Jack’s secret seems to be a thing of the past, with Elizabeth and Nathan more in love than ever.

The same can’t be said for Allie, though. After her birthday party, she experienced her first dose of rejection, with Wyatt refusing to go out with her.

Thankfully, her luck is about to change in When Calls the Heart. Season 12 Episode 6 puts her head-to-head with the powers that be, and she’s winning. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Oliver’s past comes to light in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6

Hallmark

We start When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 with Allie still heartbroken after being rejected by Wyatt at the end of Episode 5. She doesn’t want to talk about it with Elizabeth or Nathan, instead preoccupied with the salmon count in the local pond. While Elizabeth seems to be coming down with a cold, Nathan suggests a trip to the hot springs to cheer Allie up.

While the hot springs trip is marred by Elizabeth coming down with a cold – and having feverish dreams about Nathan looking after her – Allie runs into Oliver while getting Elizabeth a grilled cheese at the saloon. She asks if he wants to come with her to check on the salmon, and he agrees.

When they get there, they decide to trespass on the McGinty land to get a closer look. Soon enough, a group of men on horses pass them by, causing Allie and Oliver to hide. Oliver is annoyed the pair decided to trespass, revealing a huge family secret – his mother is really in jail.

Hallmark

Back at home, Nathan is just glad Allie is busy while he looks after Elizabeth. She reminds him how brutal heartbreak at that age can be, later telling Allie that Wyatt isn’t worthy of her. She apologizes for being late after spending time with Oliver, with Nathan agreeing it’s okay… as long as they are just friends.

A few days later, Allie and Oliver split a cupcake after their success with Lucas (more on that later). She tells him how her uncle adopted her and that her real father is in prison. She also tells him that none of this effects who they are as people.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth continues to have fever dreams. She becomes convinced Nathan will take her horseback riding, prompting Nathan to try and find someone to cover her classes. The kids at school make her cards, while dreams of kissing Nathan prove to just be Scout licking her nose.

The double coin investigation brings a new face to town

Hallmark

Nathan and Bill are now deep into the gold coin investigation, which first reared its head in Episode 4. Nathan decides to bring in forensic specialist Inspector Georgie McGill, who you might better recognize as Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert. They bring her up to speed on what they know, including Toddy Davis and the Garrison connection. Georgie and Bill set off via train, while Nathan stays behind to “protect his identity.”

On the train ride, the pair discuss strategy. It’s also revealed the pair already know each other from training, with Bill being the only person able to look over the fact Georgie is a woman – though seemingly being ignored by Bill drove Georgie “crazy.” In jail, they meet Sonny, a man who Georgie already knows for having a weak alibi in the Great Rocky Mountain Train Robbery.

Hallmark

The deal? Provide them with information and things might just get a bit easier for him. Sonny reveals Toddy has an operation but makes the pair flip a coin for which part of the information he’ll share next. Georgie asks if he’s seen a coin like this before, with Sonny claiming a “Teddy” Davis used to deal them in Union City. If they let Sonny go, he’ll share the rest.

On the train back, the pair know Sonny was involved in the train robbery but don’t have enough hard evidence to prove it. The next step is to find out who sold the coins to Toddy. The pair apologize to each other for “keeping their cards too close to their chest” in the past.

Rosemary kicks the radio show up a notch

Hallmark

Rosemary ropes Fiona into helping her set up for Radio Hour. Fiona suggests the idea of “The Daily Dialogue,” creating a rotation of people who can air their views on something at the same time. Rosemary loves the idea, and the pair get to work.

While Elizabeth is sick, Rosemary brings her medicine. Telling her what Allie has learned about the salmon count, Elizabeth suggests getting Lucas on the show to talk about what’s happening to the students. Sure enough, Rosemary later tells the students they’re going on a field trip to “put civics into action.”

Hallmark

At the saloon, the students are quick to fire questions at Lucas after Rosemary and Fiona have set up. Allie soon turns attention to the salmon, stating cattle crossing has contaminated over 50% of the stream. She presents her research with Oliver, pointing out where algae is present. Lucas says he will take the matter “into consideration.”

Joseph visits Fiona as she cleans up. It’s revealed Fiona hasn’t officially accepted her marriage proposal yet, with Joseph saying a new life shouldn’t be too much of a sacrifice.

Elsewhere, Minnie schedules a tour of the Schwartzmann School while Ava gets her belongings back.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.