When Calls The Heart Season 12 Episode 6 features its biggest cameo ever

How do you make one small-town drama even better? By adding someone from another iconic show. Thankfully, When Calls The Heart Season 12 Episode 6 is doing just that.

It’s unsurprising that the When Calls the Heart cast has changed since it first debuted in 2014. 12 seasons have been and (almost) gone in that time, and so have plenty of characters (RIP Jack, we miss you).

This also means plenty of new faces are having their chance to shine. As proved in Episode 4, the younger generation of Hope Valley are a huge focus as Season 12 reaches the halfway point.

But this doesn’t mean we should take our eye off the adults. From Episode 6 onwards, When Calls The Heart Season 12 is bringing in the biggest guns yet for an iconic guest appearance.

Melissa Gilbert joins When Calls The Heart Season 12 Episode 6

Cast your gaze over preview photos for When Calls The Heart Season 12 Episode 6 and you’ll spot Melissa Gilbert, who’s appearing as Georgie McGill in Hope Valley.

Hallmark

If you recognize the time, you’ll most likely know Gilbert from her time in Little House on the Prairie, where she played Laura Ingalls Wilder. Alongside this, she’s had roles in The Diary of Anne Frank, The Miracle Worker, and Nip/Tuck.

Georgie is set to have an “unrequited love” with When Calls the Heart regular Bill (Jack Wagner), who stated their coupling is an “exciting pairing.”

“I have only seen the teaser but she was fantastic,” Wagner explained. “I think she’s gonna just inject a real adrenaline into this show, I think people are gonna love just to see her on camera.

“My character Bill has a history with her. Nathan and I walk into the jail and she turns around to work with Nathan… and all of a sudden, boom. We get to peel back the history in the next half of the season.”

Hallmark

Star Erin Krakow first shared a behind-the-scenes look at Gilbert’s time on set in September 2024, writing on Instagram: “Just a couple of prairie girls! Grateful and honored @melissagilbertofficial has joined us in Hope Valley! Total pro, so down to earth, sweet as pie – and fun at parties.”

According to reports, Gilbert was approached to join the show by executive producer Michael Landon Jr., whose dad Michael Landon portrayed Charles Ingalls (Laura’s dad) on Little House on the Prairie.

“When Calls the Heart has long drawn comparisons to Little House on the Prairie, for its charming and compelling stories of hope, human connection, and frontier survival,” said Kelly Garrett, VP, Programming, Hallmark Media to Good Housekeeping.

“It was only fitting that the first people to hear this special news were the Hearties – devoted fans who have celebrated the show year after year and made it such a success. The energy being here with them to share this news is electric and we cannot wait for them to meet Georgie next year.”

It’s currently not known if Gilbert’s guest spot extends beyond the one episode.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.