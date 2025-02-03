When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 is airing one day early and there’s a good reason

Hearties, pay attention: When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 will air on the Hallmark Channel a day earlier than usual this week, but you won’t be surprised when you find out why.

It’s a great time to be a Hallmark+ subscriber. Every week, you’ve got new episodes of The Way Home Season 3, and then you get to return to Hope Valley when When Calls the Heart airs at the weekend.

There’s been plenty of twists and drama in the new season: Jack’s secret was unearthed, Fiona Miller has returned, and Heiress Ava is the show’s creepiest villain to date. Also, it looks like Season 13 is already in the works.

However, there’s a scheduling change this weekend, meaning you’ll get to see the next episode early.

Why When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 is airing early

When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 6 – titled ‘When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall’ – will premiere on Saturday, February 8, at 10pm ET. There’s a simple reason Hallmark brought it forward: February 9 is Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s standard practice for broadcasters to rejig their release schedules around the Super Bowl; would you rather give fans a new episode early as a one-off bonus or tank a show’s ratings because everyone is watching something else?

It’s set to air straight after the premiere of The Wish Swap, a new Hallmark movie starring Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary in the show.

Don’t worry if you miss it, though. Episode 6 will also air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, February 16, at 8am ET. It will also be available on Hallmark+ after it’s shown on TV, so you can catch up at your leisure without having to wait so long and risk seeing any spoilers.

When Calls the Heart’s usual release schedule will resume with Season 12 Episode 7, which will air at 9pm ET on February 16.

In the meantime, you can find out why When Calls the Heart will never come back to Netflix and everything we know about When Hope Calls Season 2.