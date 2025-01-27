When Calls the Heart Season 12’s new villain is the creepiest yet

The rumors were true – When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 5 is bringing back a fan favorite. However, it’s also introducing a new villain who couldn’t be creepier.

Elizabeth has arguably had enough on her plate recently. Jack’s secret Commissioning medal was quite literally unearthed, she fell out with Nathan because of it, and she’s been almost solely responsible for pulling off Allie’s birthday dance… with most of Hope Valley complaining.

Article continues after ad

Now, Episode 5 is about to up the ante. As the synopsis reads, “Elizabeth develops a new method of teaching; Nathan goes undercover; a familiar face returns to Hope Valley with an unlucky heiress in tow; Lucas and Lee face their differences.”

The binge-worthy TV show has now confirmed that “familiar face” is indeed Fiona Miller, better known as actress Kayla Wallace. But it’s who she’s bringing into town with her that’s more concerning.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Heiress Ava creeps out Elizabeth in When Calls the Heart Season 12

When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 5 introduces Ava, an heiress who has seemingly lost all of her things on her arrival in Hope Valley.

But where have we seen that before? The pilot episode, when Elizabeth arrived in town for the very first time. As you can see in the above preview clip, the comparisons don’t stop there – she also wants to become a teacher, and is only in Hope Valley in the first place because she read Elizabeth’s book.

Article continues after ad

In short, something creepy is about to happen, even if we don’t know what. At the moment, Ava can’t prove she’s an heiress, especially if she allegedly has no possessions to her name.

“She’s definitely up to something. Can’t wait for next week!” one fan commented on YouTube, with a second agreeing, “Ok. Let’s pretend that isn’t creepy at all.”

A third weighed in, “I could tell by looking at her that she was up to no good,” with a fourth stating, “Wow she’s so creepy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’re expecting something sinister to unfold here, but at least she’s bringing alum Kayla Wallace along for the ride.

Having previously left Season 11 to film Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, Wallace was coy about her potential return to the show. However, preview images released ahead of Episode 5 gave her identity away.

“My husband’s on that show, so it’s still very much in my life. And we’re friends with a lot of the cast,” she explained. “It’s never a goodbye. It’s never a goodbye. It’s just always like, can it work out with whatever’s going on in my life that year?”

Article continues after ad

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.