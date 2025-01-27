When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 4 recap: Allie keeps a huge secret from Nathan

1920s fever hits Hope Valley in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 4, and it threatens to drive a huge wedge between Allie and Nathan. Warning: spoilers ahead!

So far in When Calls the Heart Season 12, change has been absolutely everywhere. Jack didn’t return after those Season 11 cliffhanger rumors, but his secret nearly tore new couple Elizabeth and Nathan apart.

Elsewhere in town, residents are hurtling into a new decade thanks to Rosemary’s radio show and a mercantile comic book craze.

Now, change comes in the form of Allie’s birthday, bringing the swinging twenties straight to the schoolhouse in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 4.

Allie hides her dance party from Nathan in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 4

It’s all go for Allie’s birthday in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 4, who’s decided to throw a dance party to mark the occasion. Elizabeth is on board, even going as far as to offer to teach the girls new dances like the Charleston at the schoolhouse. When she goes to pick up her new dress from the Mercantile, Allie tells Florence and Molly the party is a secret.

Why? She’s keeping it from Nathan, also asking Elizabeth not to say anything to him. When Wyatt and Opal later reveal it’s “the talk of the town” over lunch, Allie knows there’s no way Nathan hasn’t heard anything. Sure enough, Lee tells Nathan he’s happy to lend a hand with the party, with Nathan replying he doesn’t have a clue what Lee’s talking about.

The pair meet up back at home, with Nathan scolding her for keeping secrets. He doesn’t think she’s mature enough to handle the party, with Allie convinced he just doesn’t want her to grow up. As the situation escalates, Elizabeth steps in to mediate – the compromise being she and Nathan will chaperone the dance, which Allie agrees to.

However, Elizabeth is in over her head trying to learn a bunch of new dances she doesn’t know herself. Mei and Rosemary help her out at the salon, with Elizabeth teaching the teens the next day. Nathan tells her he’s proud of handling how Allie is growing up.

When Molly catches wind of the dance, she’s furious. She wants Rosemary to put a stop to it, but Rosemary is thrilled by it. Branding it “scandalous,” Molly rallies the townspeople to get the party stopped, with Elizabeth and Nathan fighting Allie’s corner. When more parents agree to chaperone, the dance remains in place.

While getting ready, Allie reveals to Elizabeth she has a crush on someone. After more people start to arrive, the dance goes well, and it’s clear Oliver is who Allie has eyes for. As Oliver tries to approach her, Allie’s intercepted by Wyatt asking to dance, ruining the moment.

Angela struggles to be heard

While the rest of Hope Valley’s teens are excited about the dance, so is Angela. Toby and Cooper refuse to go after Angela says they’ll be partner dancing. However, Joseph and Minnie are worried about Angela attending, who has never been to anything like this before.

When Elizabeth runs into her later, Angela says she can’t get excited about the dance because nobody else understands what it’s like to be blind. Joseph teaches Angela, while Elizabeth tries to be supportive with a Helen Keller story. Later, Joseph tells Henry he feels like he’s let Angela down. Henry’s advice? Just listen to her.

Joseph later apologizes for not listening, with Angela replying with a major milestone – she wants to attend a college for blind students in the hopes of meeting other people just like her. Joseph supports her ambition, and they make up.

Lucas and Edie get closer

While all this is going on in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 4, Bill tries to get Lucas and Lee on their own to each talk about compromises for the national park land. As you might expect, neither of them wants to budge.

Lucas later runs into Edie, wanting to see her family’s ranch land for himself. She shows him around, with the pair going on a horse ride. She explains how much the ranch means to her family, and how much it meant to her uncle.

As he goes to leave, a calf has cut loose, with Lucas offering to help wrangle it. When he does, he notices Edie’s ring falling off, leading to the revelation she’s actually single. Edie was previously engaged a long time ago, but merely uses the ring the “put off” male suitors.

Meanwhile, Rosemary, Nathan, and Bill try to investigate the unsolved Great Train Robbery case.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 is airing weekly on the Hallmark channel. Catch up with its episode release schedule and how to watch outside of the US.

