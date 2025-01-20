When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3 recap: Oliver’s secret is revealed

We’re three episodes into Hallmark’s hit TV show, and When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3 has just dropped another huge secret. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Fans have burning questions coming out of their ears, even if Jack’s secret has finally been revealed. It’s unclear whether Nathan and Elizabeth’s relationship will get past old memories, with Lee and Rosemary also hitting a rough patch.

There’s a bigger secret at play, though. Nathan has taken new Mountie recruit Oliver under his wing, and all is not what it seems. While he’s keen, loyal, and hardworking, he’s flunking all of his classes.

Nobody can understand why, leading to an investigation in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3. Thankfully, we get an answer – and it takes Elizabeth and Nathan completely by surprise.

Oliver lied to get into Hope Valley’s Mountie program

Hallmark

When Oliver leaves a report for Nathan at the start of When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3, it’s full of errors and mistakes. With Elizabeth also in the office at the same time, she agrees Oliver needs help with his basic schooling – in normal circumstances, he should have failed recruitment. She offers him private sessions at the school.

Oliver’s grateful for Elizbeth’s suggestion, telling her he went to Briarcliff School in Hamilton. When Elizabeth calls to check, Oliver’s albi starts to crumble. The school has been closed for so long that it’s technically not possible that he could have attended. When she confronts him, Oliver reveals the big lie – he didn’t actually go to school at all.

Elizabeth is compassionate, telling Oliver people don’t finish school for all sorts of reasons. Oliver doesn’t think he’s ever had a teacher he can fully trust, but the pair set a plan in place to work together on the issue. When Oliver goes to see Nathan, he reveals his plans to resign, leaving the Mountie regiment first thing the next morning.

Hallmark

As Nathan gets to the bottom of Oliver’s lies, both he and Elizabeth think they have a duty to hear his side of the story. This gets back to Bill, who has a slightly different view of things. He thinks superior officers only need to hear what’s necessary, and they shouldn’t overlook the good work Oliver is doing.

Oliver tells his entire backstory to Nathan. He aged out of his final foster family when they didn’t need a farmhand anymore, leading him toward Mountie recruitment. He lied on his application form, but didn’t quit so as not to reflect poorly on Nathan. Oliver is dismissed but not discharged, with a report ending up on Hargraves’ desk.

In his defense, Nathan relays Oliver’s practical achievements, highlighting his diligence and loyalty. There’s room for improvement, but Nathan’s heart tells him Oliver will make a fine Mountie one day. Hargraves asks Oliver for his own report on his performance, with the group seeing where they are in a month’s time.

Lucas and Edie’s connection heats up in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3

Hallmark

Over in Capital City, Edwin is suspicious of Edie. He thinks she is trying to decrease the size of the park by locking up Lucas’ votes, but there are more pressing matters. Jeanette’s trial is the next day, prompting Edwin to suggest Lucas should get out of town for a bit. When he tries to leave, he’s hounded by the press.

Edie finds Lucas on the train, with Lucas sharing his frustrations over the park plan. Edie apologizes, hoping they can find a compromise. Lucas laughs her off, with Edie bringing up his “gangster past” with Jeanette. Lucas wants them to keep away from each other, but no can do – Edie is heading to Hope Valley to work on her Uncle Ernie’s ranch.

Back in the saloon, Lucas isn’t too thrilled that his office has become a hazelnut pantry thanks to Hickham and Lee. While taking to Minnie, Edie tracks down Lucas and reveals she’s looking at office space for her own law firm in the Valley.

Rosemary gets a scare

Hallmark

Now the radio show is off and running, Rosemary is on the hunt for more stories in When Calls the Heart Season 12 Episode 3. When Ned finds a double-headed coin from 1906 in the cash register, she jumps on it. They want to find the person who spent the coin to flesh it out into a full human interest story.

In the meantime, Rosemary overhears Bill mentioning that Lee has drawn up a new will. He’s not told her anything about it, leading to a conversation with Dr. Carter. He tells Rosemary they can screen Lee “at any time,” but everyone is being very hush-hush about his condition. When she tries to confront Lee, he’s quick to leave.

Later on, Elizabeth and Rosemary spy on Lee in the Mercantile. He’s given bear bells by Ned, explaining he’s heading north to do some “trailblazing.” When Lee leaves on his bike, Hickham isn’t too far behind him. Rosemary and Elizabeth follow Lee to the woods, who is with Mike. As they get closer, the bear bells go off, causing them to run off screaming.

Hallmark

Unsurprisingly, Lee catches them. He explains he’s looking for a trail to name the “Goldie trail” after their child. He also assures her the doctor’s appointment and will changes were merely routine. In reality, Lee is worried – his dad died around the age he is now. He asks Dr. Carter to keep his checkup a secret from Rosemary.

Elsewhere, Allie’s 17th birthday is coming up, with plans for her birthday party in full swing. After watching Mike and Mei do the Charleston, she settles on a dance.

Elsewhere, Allie's 17th birthday is coming up, with plans for her birthday party in full swing. After watching Mike and Mei do the Charleston, she settles on a dance.